Tips for traveling with diabetes
Worried about managing your diabetes while traveling for the holidays? These tips can help.
A hospital stay should never be on your travel itinerary. So at Sharp, we take the worry out of visiting the places you love.
Our travel services are here to help prepare you for adventure. We offer a variety of services to support your travel bug, including:
Immunizations
Tips for avoiding illness abroad
Vaccinations
Prior to departure, you should be certain that all immunizations have been accurately and completely recorded in your immunization booklet. Keep these documents easily accessible since foreign health authorities may require proof of immunization before permitting entrance into their country.
The following vaccines can be administered at the Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy Travel Clinic and at any Sharp Rees-Stealy Travel Clinic. One or more may be recommended prior to travel, depending upon your specific itinerary. Please call to confirm availability.
We offer travel medicine services and immunizations at several locations across San Diego County.
Worried about managing your diabetes while traveling for the holidays? These tips can help.
Heading out of town? Read these health tips first.