Senior couple with face masks and luggage outside on holiday.

San Diego travel medicine

A hospital stay should never be on your travel itinerary. So at Sharp, we take the worry out of visiting the places you love.

Travel medicine services 

Our travel services are here to help prepare you for adventure. We offer a variety of services to support your travel bug, including: 

Immunizations for travel 

Prior to departure, you should be certain that all immunizations have been accurately and completely recorded in your immunization booklet. Keep these documents easily accessible since foreign health authorities may require proof of immunization before permitting entrance into their country. 

The following vaccines can be administered at the Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy Travel Clinic and at any Sharp Rees-Stealy Travel Clinic. One or more may be recommended prior to travel, depending upon your specific itinerary. Please call to confirm availability. 

We offer travel medicine services and immunizations at several locations across San Diego County. 

