Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Coronado Hospital
Sharp Coronado Auxiliary volunteers have been making a difference since 1958. We'd love to welcome you to our volunteer family of more than 130 men and women who generously share their time and skills with our hospital and community.
Our volunteers lend a hand in several areas of the hospital, as well as our Sewall Healthy Living Center and Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility.
So many ways to make a difference
No matter your skills or interests, our wide range of volunteer opportunities allows you to choose the best way to make your passions count. Here are a few possibilities:
Activity cart
Baking cookies for patients and visitors
Fundraising
Gift shop
Lobby desk
Meals on Wheels program
Music and Memory
Quilt and Afghan Group
Second Best thrift shop
Supporting hospital staff
What volunteering can do for you
The benefits of volunteering with us include:
Build relationships with fellow volunteers while attending auxiliary luncheon meetings
Develop a deeper connection to your community through event participation
Participate in community events
Receive a 10 percent discount at our pharmacy on over-the-counter products, and a 15 percent discount at our gift shop during the winter holiday season (October to December)
Receive a subscription to our auxiliary's "In the Pink" newsletter
How to become a volunteer
To become a Sharp Coronado volunteer, you must be at least 18 years of age, complete an application, receive an interview and be accepted for a position. After that, you are required to:
Attend an orientation session
Pay annual dues
Purchase a volunteer uniform
Receive an annual health clearance
When you're ready to apply, complete our online application.
We look forward to meeting you.
Sharp Coronado Hospital Volunteer Services
250 Prospect Place
Coronado, CA 92118