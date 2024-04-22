Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sharp Coronado Auxiliary volunteers have been making a difference since 1958. We'd love to welcome you to our volunteer family of more than 130 men and women who generously share their time and skills with our hospital and community.

Our volunteers lend a hand in several areas of the hospital, as well as our Sewall Healthy Living Center and Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility.

So many ways to make a difference

No matter your skills or interests, our wide range of volunteer opportunities allows you to choose the best way to make your passions count. Here are a few possibilities:

Activity cart

Baking cookies for patients and visitors

Fundraising

Gift shop

Lobby desk

Meals on Wheels program

Music and Memory

Quilt and Afghan Group

Second Best thrift shop

Supporting hospital staff

What volunteering can do for you

The benefits of volunteering with us include:

Build relationships with fellow volunteers while attending auxiliary luncheon meetings

Develop a deeper connection to your community through event participation

Participate in community events

Receive a 10 percent discount at our pharmacy on over-the-counter products, and a 15 percent discount at our gift shop during the winter holiday season (October to December)

Receive a subscription to our auxiliary's "In the Pink" newsletter

How to become a volunteer

To become a Sharp Coronado volunteer, you must be at least 18 years of age, complete an application, receive an interview and be accepted for a position. After that, you are required to:

Attend an orientation session

Pay annual dues

Purchase a volunteer uniform

Receive an annual health clearance

When you're ready to apply, complete our online application.

We look forward to meeting you.

Sharp Coronado Hospital Volunteer Services

619-522-3675

250 Prospect Place

Coronado, CA 92118

Get directions