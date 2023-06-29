Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Mary Birch

We are currently accepting applications for adults. Our high school program is currently full. We anticipate accepting high school student applications in October 2023. We do not offer summer-only opportunities for any volunteer position.

Choose the opportunity that speaks to you

Our wide range of volunteer opportunities at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns allows you to choose how you can make the greatest impact. We are happy to accommodate your passions and ideas to find the right fit for you. Here are a few possibilities:

Arts for Healing program

Maternal infant services

New Beginnings Boutique & Gift Shop

NICU Volunteer Baby Cuddler Program — Baby cuddlers must have had at least six months volunteer experience with us, and at least 100 volunteer hours. Because this program is in high demand, there are usually very few available positions. Prior to volunteering in this program, you must clear a background check and participate in a cuddler-specific training.

Perinatal Special Care Unit

As a Sharp volunteer, you will give back to the community and meet new people. Other benefits include learning and career exploration, education and wellness forums, recognition prizes, discounted uniforms and a $6 cafeteria meal credit during each shift.

We make it easy and flexible to schedule your volunteer hours. All of our clinical departments utilize a live, cloud-based scheduling program that’s accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Volunteer today

We'd love to welcome you to our team. When you're ready to apply, please review our frequently asked questions and volunteer health clearances and requirements.