Sharp Women's Health Conference
Sharp Women's Health Conference
Celebrating women's health since 1990.
Caring for our community is our top priority. And at the annual Sharp Women's Health Conference, an inspiring day designed exclusively for women, we strive to inspire you to live a healthier, more balanced life. Hear from dynamic keynote speakers. Choose from 20 breakout sessions on health and lifestyle topics. Get pampered and attend free screenings/assessments. Enjoy breakfast, lunch, opportunity drawings and a fabulous gift bag.
Save the date!
Save the date for the 2024 Sharp Women's Health Conference, which will be held on Saturday, April 20, at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.
Become a sponsor.
To learn about sponsorship opportunities, please call 858-499-4055 or send us an email.
Learn more.
If you have any questions, please send us an email or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
View event photos.
2019 event photo gallery
2022 event photo gallery
2023 event photo gallery
Be the first to know.
Sign up for our email newsletter to be the first to hear about special announcements and event registration.
Sharp Women's Health Conference Highlights
Sharp HealthCare presents an inspiring day of health, wellness and self-discovery — designed exclusively for women.