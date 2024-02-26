Breakout sessions
The day will include more than 20 breakout sessions on health, fitness and lifestyle topics. Check back for session descriptions and schedule.
Sessions will include, but are not limited to:
Barre fusion
Bone health
Dance It Out
End of life resources and advanced care planning
Female sexual health
Functional strength training
Gut health
Habits and addictive behaviors
Healthy boundary setting
Heart health
How to have crucial conversations
Lessons from the blue zones
Life mapping
Meditation
Organizing
Pelvic health
Plant-forward eating
Self-defense
Skin care
Sound healing
Stress and breast cancer
Technology for financial management
Weight-loss medications
Topics subject to change.