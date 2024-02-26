The day will include more than 20 breakout sessions on health, fitness and lifestyle topics. Check back for session descriptions and schedule.

Sessions will include, but are not limited to:

Barre fusion

Bone health

Dance It Out

End of life resources and advanced care planning

Female sexual health

Functional strength training

Gut health

Habits and addictive behaviors

Healthy boundary setting

Heart health

How to have crucial conversations

Lessons from the blue zones

Life mapping

Meditation

Organizing

Pelvic health

Plant-forward eating

Self-defense

Skin care

Sound healing

Stress and breast cancer

Technology for financial management

Weight-loss medications



Topics subject to change.