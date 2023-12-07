Conference registration

Tickets are available for purchase online or by calling 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

Fee information

Individual tickets

$80 per person if purchased by January 8 ($85 thereafter)

Reserved table of 10

$900 per table if purchased by January 8 ($950 thereafter)

Includes 10 tickets and reserved general seating during morning and afternoon keynote sessions and luncheon.

Table sponsorship

$2,000 per table of 10

A table prominently displaying your company name will be reserved during morning and afternoon keynote sessions and luncheon. Of the amount to sponsor a table, $850 will be tax deductible.

To learn about table sponsorship opportunities, send us an email.

Cancellation policy

Cancellations will be accepted and refunds processed if requested no later than Thursday, March 21. If after March 21, you are not able to attend, you may give your ticket to another person to attend the event.

Confirmation/ticket information

You will receive a confirmation email immediately upon registration. Please save this email for your records. If you do not receive the email, please contact us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. Approximately two weeks prior to the event, you will receive your confirmation letter, ticket (badge) and gift bag coupon. There will be a $25 replacement charge with picture ID for lost or forgotten badges.