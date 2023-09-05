San Diego's one-of-a-kind women’s hospital

Dedication to your absolute wellness

As San Diego's only stand-alone hospital dedicated exclusively to women, we make it easy to get exceptional care for women at all stages of life. We are here to help you face your breast cancer diagnosis, every step of the way.

That's why, in collaboration with Sharp Memorial Hospital’s nationally recognized Breast Health Center at the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute, we partner to provide the best surgical treatment options for women.

Treatment designed around you

At Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, we have a special area within the hospital dedicated solely to women recovering from surgical procedures — the only such unit in San Diego.

A fellowship-trained breast surgeon and a team of dedicated expert plastic and reconstructive surgeons work closely together to review your diagnoses and personalize your treatment. We offer the latest surgical techniques including autologous tissue reconstruction (DIEP flaps), nipple-sparing and skin-sparing mastectomies with implant-based reconstruction.

We also offer convenient outpatient services just next door at our Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion — providing advanced imaging, chemotherapy and radiation services, as well as outpatient counseling and wellness treatments.

We're by your side through it all

We know that breast cancer may be one of the most difficult challenges you and your family will ever face. So we have patient navigators, fully available to you, who are dedicated to helping you ease the burdens that come with this diagnosis.

Our navigators, who are all registered nurses, provide compassionate, ongoing support from diagnosis through treatment and survivorship. They are available to help you understand treatment options, provide support to help you manage side effects and to connect you with community resources.

Whenever you need it, we provide individual counseling and offer several free support groups for you and your loved ones.

Our education classes are available for you as well — including a bimonthly nutrition class, a monthly lymphedema class and a quarterly breast cancer education class taught by our expert physicians.

You are not alone in this journey. We are with you every step of the way.