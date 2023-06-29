Cancer patient navigator program

At Sharp, we understand that cancer may be one of the most difficult challenges you and your family ever face. That's why we're dedicated to helping ease the burden of a cancer diagnosis, so you can focus on healing.

Our cancer navigator program pairs specially trained patient navigators with you and your family to provide assistance from the time you are diagnosed through the course of your treatment.

Our cancer patient navigators are here for you

Your patient navigator is available to help with a variety of services, including:

Scheduling appointments

Understanding procedures and tests

Education and guidance during cancer diagnosis and cancer treatments

Assistance with financial resources

Education materials or classes

Information on integrative therapies, nutritional counseling and exercise

Referrals to community agencies

Our priority is you and your family during this healing journey. Please contact your care team for more information.