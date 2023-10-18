Minimally Invasive Surgery for a Hysterectomy

The options you want and the support you need.

We understand the uneasiness you may feel when facing surgery of any kind. And for women, a hysterectomy can provoke even deeper, very personal emotions. If your doctor recommends a hysterectomy, we are here to listen, provide support and give you the best, most advanced surgery options available.

Find out more.

To learn more about hysterectomy surgery at Sharp or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a San Diego OBGYN or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Benefits of minimally invasive surgery.

We offer minimally invasive surgeries for hysterectomy at Sharp. Performed through a few small incisions, these procedures result in less pain and scarring and a quicker return to everyday life.

Compared to traditional "open" surgery, the benefits of minimally invasive surgery may include:

Significantly less pain

Fewer complications

Less blood loss

Less risk of infection

Less scarring

Shorter recovery time

Quicker return to normal activities

Reasons you made need a hysterectomy.

Blockage of the bladder or intestines

Cervical, uterine and ovarian cancer

Endometrial hyperplasia

Endometriosis

Fibroid tumors

Our minimally invasive procedures for hysterectomy.

Laparoscopy

A laparoscope, used in laparoscopy procedures, consists of a long, slender lens with a miniature camera attached to it. The laparoscope is most often inserted through the bellybutton since it provides the shortest distance from the skin to the inside of the abdomen and will easily hide the scar. Two to three additional small incisions allow for insertion of other delicate surgical instruments, which provide the surgeon with dexterity, precision and control.

Robotic surgery

Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site. The magnified, three-dimensional view and tiny robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions.

We love what we do and it shows.

Our women's services change lives every single day. We've seen active lifestyles reborn after gynecologic surgery — and chronic female health conditions treated easily with fast recoveries. We offer the very best in nationally recognized procedures, technology and care teams, ensuring the personalized, exceptional experience you've come to expect from Sharp.

You don't have far to go.

We offer minimally invasive surgery close to home at the following Sharp hospitals:

Learn more about minimally invasive women's surgery at Sharp.

For more information about Sharp's women's surgery services or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a San Diego OBGYN or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.