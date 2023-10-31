Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
We're here to help
If you or a loved one struggles with mental illness, you are not alone. We're here for you 24 hours a day and accept almost all health insurance plans.
As part of our efforts to keep you safe, we have added virtual care options for our adult programs and decreased the size of groups to adhere to social distancing. Admissions continue to be in person.
What you'll find here
At Sharp Mesa Vista, our team of experts is committed to providing comprehensive care through a range of health services and programs — all to help you reach your fullest potential.
The most comprehensive San Diego mental health hospital
At Sharp Mesa Vista, empowering you in your care is the cornerstone of our healing philosophy. Here, you can expect to receive excellent care across the spectrum — from inpatient to outpatient treatment.
Our advanced clinical treatments and successful programs are individualized to your needs, and our expert medical teams involve care from affiliated physicians and psychiatrists, experienced nurses, licensed therapists and certified counselors.
We care for patients of all ages — from children and teens to seniors — and we help build strong foundations to treat anxiety, depression, eating disorders, bipolar disorder and more.
Explore our classes and clinical trials
We accept most major health insurance
At Sharp Mesa Vista, we accept most major health insurance plans. Most of our services are either covered in full or in part by insurance.
We understand that figuring out insurance coverage for treatment can be challenging. Our intake professionals will work with your insurance company to ensure you receive the maximum coverage available.
How to find us
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
7850 Vista Hill Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Open 24 hours
Learn more
For more information about the programs and services we offer, read our frequently asked questions or give us a call at 858-836-8434.