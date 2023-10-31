Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

What you'll find here

At Sharp Mesa Vista, our team of experts is committed to providing comprehensive care through a range of health services and programs — all to help you reach your fullest potential.

The most comprehensive San Diego mental health hospital

At Sharp Mesa Vista, empowering you in your care is the cornerstone of our healing philosophy. Here, you can expect to receive excellent care across the spectrum — from inpatient to outpatient treatment.

Our advanced clinical treatments and successful programs are individualized to your needs, and our expert medical teams involve care from affiliated physicians and psychiatrists, experienced nurses, licensed therapists and certified counselors.

We care for patients of all ages — from children and teens to seniors — and we help build strong foundations to treat anxiety, depression, eating disorders, bipolar disorder and more.