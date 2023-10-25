Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns is a proud recipient of the prestigious Magnet® designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care. Magnet designation is the highest honor given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is accepted nationally as the gold standard in nursing excellence.

Currently, Sharp Mary Birch is one of only 34 hospitals in California, and among only 8 percent of hospitals nationwide, to receive this recognition.

At Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, we're proud to highlight our nurses’ commitment to excellence through research, education, and community partnerships with nursing schools of education.

2022 Accomplishments (PDF)

2022 Nursing Report (PDF)