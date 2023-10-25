Nurse in protective gear holding patient's hand.

Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence

Sharp nurses are a diverse team, working in roles from bedside care to administration. Our nurses are the front line of The Sharp Experience and are central to our accomplishments as an organization and for the patients we care for every day.

Transforming lives through caring, innovation and leadership

Recognizing the important role that nurses play in transforming the lives of patients and their families, the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence was created to provide nurses with resources and opportunities for enhanced collaboration, best-practice sharing and lifelong learning.

Making health care better

The institute ensures optimal patient outcomes throughout the organization and gives nursing professionals access to unprecedented opportunities for collaboration, community involvement and lifelong learning.

The Caster Nursing Institute aims to advance nursing practice and patient outcomes through four centers of excellence — each with a unique focus.

Supporting San Diego’s nurses

Through the Caster Nursing Institute, Sharp partners with prestigious nursing schools to provide on-site clinical education to more students, yielding graduates with top qualifications. The institute's Educational Excellence Fund was established to offer scholarships that support continued education and certification classes for Sharp’s nurses, developing future health care leaders, educators, researchers and policy makers.

Contact us

Laurie Ecoff, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, CNL
Vice President, Caster Nursing Institute
8695 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego, CA 92123
laurie.ecoff@sharp.com

Karen Flowers
Administrative Assistant
karen.flowers@sharp.com

Interoffice mail
Caster Nursing Institute, 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.

