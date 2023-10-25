Transforming lives through caring, innovation and leadership

Recognizing the important role that nurses play in transforming the lives of patients and their families, the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence was created to provide nurses with resources and opportunities for enhanced collaboration, best-practice sharing and lifelong learning.

Making health care better

The institute ensures optimal patient outcomes throughout the organization and gives nursing professionals access to unprecedented opportunities for collaboration, community involvement and lifelong learning.

The Caster Nursing Institute aims to advance nursing practice and patient outcomes through four centers of excellence — each with a unique focus.

The Wiesler Center for Professional Growth The James and Mary Jane Wiesler Center for Professional Growth reflects the value of lifelong learning and provides opportunities for nurses to continually grow and acquire new knowledge and life skills. We encourage a collaborative environment with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced clinical practices, so you can learn, feel empowered to have a voice and be inspired to follow your passions wherever they take you. Our initiatives include: Philanthropy supported scholarship program Pre-licensure (BSN) and advanced nursing degree support (MSN, PhD/DNP)

Nurse Transition NRP Program - ANCC PTAP accreditation with distinction Transition in Practice Preceptor and mentor programs Specialty certification

Nursing Leader Nursing Leadership Academy Team Mentoring Leaders4Leaders Mentoring Career coaching

The Center for Inquiry and Innovation The Sharp HealthCare Center for Inquiry and Innovation promotes the value of a questioning attitude to advance evidence-based practice, research and innovation. Our initiatives include: Grant writing

Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN)*

Doctorally-prepared nurses

Nurse scientist consultation

Research grants

Statistical consultation

Technology (computers, statistical analysis software)

Dissemination and spread of projects and studies *Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN) The American Academy of Nursing (Academy) serves the public and the nursing profession by advancing health policy through organizational excellence and effective nursing leadership. The Academy and its more than 2,900 members, known as Fellows, create and execute evidence-based and policy-related initiatives to advance health care. Academy Fellows are nursing's most accomplished leaders in education, management, practice, and research. Fellows include association executives; university presidents, chancellors, and deans; state and federal political appointees; hospital chief executives and vice presidents for nursing; journal editors; nurse consultants; researchers; and entrepreneurs. Fellows have been recognized for their international influence and extraordinary nursing careers and are among the nation's most highly-educated citizens: more than 90% hold doctoral degrees and the rest have completed masters programs. Invitation to the fellowship represents more than recognition of one's accomplishments within the nursing profession. Academy Fellows also have a responsibility to contribute their time and energies to the Academy and to engage with other health leaders outside the Academy in transforming health systems by: Enhancing the quality of health and nursing care

Promoting healthy aging and human development across the life continuum

Reducing health disparities and inequalities

Shaping healthy behaviors and environments

Integrating mental and physical health

Strengthening the nursing and health delivery system, nationally and internationally Learn more about the Academy. Sharp employees Jaynelle F. Stichler and Luc R. Pelletier are Academy Fellows. The Brown Center for Simulation, Technology and Innovative Learning The James S. Brown Center for Simulation embraces the value of reflective practice and promotes learning through simulation, technology, and innovative strategies. Our initiatives include: Simulation center and specialists

Innovative learning

Outcome evaluation The Center for Community Engagement The Center for Community Engagement reflects the value of collaboration and works to advance partnerships and the health of those served in the region. Our initiatives include: Academic service partnerships — Through the Center for Community Engagement, Sharp partners with nursing schools to provide on-site clinical education to nursing students, yielding graduates with top qualifications. In 2021, 1,852 nursing students spent 37,148* hours in Sharp facilities for on-site clinical education. Sharp has provided learning opportunities for nursing students from the following schools: *Sharp HealthCare Community Benefit Plan and Report, 2021, p. 19; includes both group and precepted hours Azuza Pacific University UMass Global California State University, San Marcos Grand Canyon University Grossmont College National University Point Loma Nazarene University San Diego State University Southwestern College University of San Diego Western Governors University Western University of Health Science

Community consortia San Diego Consortium for Excellence in Nursing and Allied Health: Evidence-based Practice Institute San Diego Nursing and Allied Health Service-Education Consortium

Innovative clinical placements and student experiences

Professional symposiums

School of nursing advisory boards

Equity, diversity and inclusion

Supporting San Diego’s nurses

Through the Caster Nursing Institute, Sharp partners with prestigious nursing schools to provide on-site clinical education to more students, yielding graduates with top qualifications. The institute's Educational Excellence Fund was established to offer scholarships that support continued education and certification classes for Sharp’s nurses, developing future health care leaders, educators, researchers and policy makers.

