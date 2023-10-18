Magnet designation for nursing excellence

At Sharp HealthCare, we are dedicated to providing excellent nursing care that anticipates our patients' needs and exceeds expectations. Below, you'll find evidence of the contributions of our professional nurses.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has awarded Sharp hospitals with prestigious Magnet designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care. Magnet designation is the highest honor given by the ANCC and is accepted internationally as the gold standard in nursing excellence.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center has received its first Magnet designation. Learn more.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Sharp Grossmont Hospital has received its fourth Magnet designation. Learn more.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

Sharp Mary Birch has received its second Magnet designation. Learn more.

Sharp Memorial Hospital

Sharp Memorial has received its fourth Magnet designation. Learn more.