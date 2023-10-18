Magnet designation for nursing excellence
At Sharp, our hospitals are recognized for transformational leadership, structural empowerment, exemplary professional practice, and new knowledge, innovations and improvements.
At Sharp HealthCare, we are dedicated to providing excellent nursing care that anticipates our patients' needs and exceeds expectations. Below, you'll find evidence of the contributions of our professional nurses.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has awarded Sharp hospitals with prestigious Magnet designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care. Magnet designation is the highest honor given by the ANCC and is accepted internationally as the gold standard in nursing excellence.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center has received its first Magnet designation. Learn more.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Grossmont Hospital has received its fourth Magnet designation. Learn more.
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Sharp Mary Birch has received its second Magnet designation. Learn more.
Sharp Memorial Hospital
Sharp Memorial has received its fourth Magnet designation. Learn more.