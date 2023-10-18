Professional practice model

Nurses at all levels and settings integrate our PPM into daily practice. We ask that our nurses each reflect on their individual practice and incorporate the following statements into the important work they do each day.

Person-centered care

I respect, engage and empower patients and care partners, team members and myself.

Engaged leadership

I believe everyone is a leader, and I engage in collaborative decision making.

Professional role

I integrate professional role standards to practice at the top of my license.

Inquiry and innovation

I demonstrate a questioning attitude to advance practice and innovation.

Professional growth

I seek opportunities to continually grow and acquire new knowledge and skills.

Meaningful recognition

I value and recognize behaviors and practices that result in exemplary outcomes.

Sharp values

I incorporate Sharp HealthCare's values into my practice to guide my thoughts, words and actions.