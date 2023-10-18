Awards and recognition

Magnet recognition
As a recognized leader in nursing excellence with Magnet® recognitions for high-quality, patient-centered care, we welcome you to join us in providing health care the way it should be. And that's not all — we've also been recognized with the Beacon Award for Critical Care and the Lantern Award for Emergency Departments.
Magnet designation is awarded for transformational leadership, structural empowerment, exemplary professional practice, and new knowledge, innovations and improvements.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center (first designation received)
Sharp Grossmont Hospital (fourth designation received)
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns (second designation received)
Sharp Memorial Hospital (fourth designation received)
Planetree, Inc., an international patient advocacy group, designated the following Sharp acute-care hospitals as Gold Certified Patient-Centered Hospitals, which signifies a hospital's excellence in providing treatment that extends well beyond caring for a patient's ailments and aiming to heal the person as a whole.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center (third designation received)
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Birch Patrick Convalescent Center
Sharp Coronado Hospital (sixth designation received)
Sharp Grossmont Hospital (second designation received)
Sharp Memorial Hospital (fourth designation received)
The Sharp Nurse Residency Program was awarded accreditation with distinction from the ANCC Practice Transition Program.
The ANCC Practice Transition Program accreditation with distinction signifies the highest recognition by the ANCC accreditation program. Sharp is now one of only 183 PTAP-accredited programs in the country.
Sharp is recognized by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Beacon Award for Excellence.
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Beacon Award for Excellence recognized the following Sharp hospital units for employing evidence-based practices to improve patient and family outcomes and for aligning those practices with AACN Health Work Environment Standards.
Sharp Memorial Hospital, Surgical ICU (Silver)
Sharp Memorial Hospital, 6 West Surgical Progressive Care Unit (Silver)
Sharp Memorial Hospital, 2W Surgical ICU (Gold)
Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Medical ICU (Gold)
The Emergency Nurses Association recognized Sharp's emergency departments for exceptional and innovative performance.
The Emergency Nurses Association recognized the following Sharp emergency departments for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital