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Aaron M. Smith, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional radiology

Radiology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Imaging

858-565-0950

8745 Aero Dr
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Imaging

    8745 Aero Dr
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-565-0950

About Aaron M. Smith, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to have a concrete impact on the lives of others. I believe that the best patient care arises from a foundation of communication, tolerance and respect. In my spare time I enjoy skiing, playing golf, cooking, traveling, and spending time with my wife, two daughters and goldendoodle.

Age: 43
Gender: Male

Education

New York University: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1013342567

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Aaron M. Smith, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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