About Aaron Smith, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to have a concrete impact on the lives of others. I believe that the best patient care arises from a foundation of communication, tolerance and respect. In my spare time I enjoy skiing, playing golf, cooking, traveling, and spending time with my wife, two daughters and goldendoodle.
Age:40
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
New York University:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chemoembolization
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Kyphoplasty
- Percutaneous liver intervention
- Percutaneous renal intervention
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Prostate artery embolization (PAE)
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Varicocele treatment
- Varicose/spider veins
NPI
1013342567
Insurance plans accepted
Aaron Smith, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Aaron Smith, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aaron Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
