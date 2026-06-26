Interventional radiologists: From biopsies to curing cancer
Unlike some specialties, Sharp Memorial’s Dr. Aryafar says each interventional radiologist must be a ‘jack-of-all-trades.’
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
Radiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional radiology
Radiology
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Imaging
8745 Aero Dr
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
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I became a physician because I wanted to have a concrete impact on the lives of others. I believe that the best patient care arises from a foundation of communication, tolerance and respect. In my spare time I enjoy skiing, playing golf, cooking, traveling, and spending time with my wife, two daughters and goldendoodle.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1013342567
Aaron M. Smith, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aaron M. Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Aaron M. Smith, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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