About Aaron Smith, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to have a concrete impact on the lives of others. I believe that the best patient care arises from a foundation of communication, tolerance and respect. In my spare time I enjoy skiing, playing golf, cooking, traveling, and spending time with my wife, two daughters and goldendoodle.

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education New York University : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship



Areas of focus Chemoembolization

Drug-eluting stent (DES)

Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)

Kyphoplasty

Percutaneous liver intervention

Percutaneous renal intervention

Portal hypertension shunts

Prostate artery embolization (PAE)

Uterine fibroid embolization

Varicocele treatment

Varicose/spider veins

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.