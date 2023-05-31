About Abisola Olulade, MD

I practice with a care partner, Bridgette Beattie, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician so that I can provide compassionate and quality care that is accessible to patients. I believe that everyone should be treated with respect and empathy and that listening is one of the best skills that a physician can have. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, playing sports and spending time with my family.

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Carolinas Medical Center : Internship

Carolinas Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Contraception

Diabetes

Hay fever

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

