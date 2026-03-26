About Abisola A. Olulade, MD

I chose to become a physician because I’m passionate about providing compassionate, high-quality care. I believe everyone deserves to be treated with respect and empathy, and that truly listening is one of the most important skills a doctor can have. My goal is to help patients understand their health and feel confident in the decisions they make. I strive to care for my patients the same way I would want my loved ones to be cared for — by listening closely, educating clearly, and working together as a team. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing sports and listening to interesting podcasts.

Gender: Female



Education Carolinas Medical Center : Internship

Carolinas Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Contraception

Diabetes

Hay fever

Lab on premises

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

Walk-in appointments

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.