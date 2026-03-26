West Nile virus found in San Diego
A fourth person in San Diego has tested positive for the virus that can lead to severe illness.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Saturday
I chose to become a physician because I’m passionate about providing compassionate, high-quality care. I believe everyone deserves to be treated with respect and empathy, and that truly listening is one of the most important skills a doctor can have. My goal is to help patients understand their health and feel confident in the decisions they make. I strive to care for my patients the same way I would want my loved ones to be cared for — by listening closely, educating clearly, and working together as a team. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing sports and listening to interesting podcasts.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1891929469
Abisola A. Olulade, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
316 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Just an overall pleasant visit. With my doctor. Left there feeling great about our discussion regarding my health. Concerns.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
No issues
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I was impressed.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
She is the very best. Wish every doctor was as attentive.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abisola A. Olulade, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abisola A. Olulade, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Abisola A. Olulade, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A fourth person in San Diego has tested positive for the virus that can lead to severe illness.
The CDC has announced a major change to its childhood vaccination guidelines, reducing the number of vaccines routinely recommended for all children.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Samia Charani, PA
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person
Prachi A. Karnik, MD
4.8
San Diego
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.