Provider Image

Abisola A. Olulade, MD

4.7

316 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

300 Fir Street

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Saturday

About Abisola A. Olulade, MD

I chose to become a physician because I’m passionate about providing compassionate, high-quality care. I believe everyone deserves to be treated with respect and empathy, and that truly listening is one of the most important skills a doctor can have. My goal is to help patients understand their health and feel confident in the decisions they make. I strive to care for my patients the same way I would want my loved ones to be cared for — by listening closely, educating clearly, and working together as a team. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing sports and listening to interesting podcasts.

Gender: Female

Education

Carolinas Medical Center: Internship
Carolinas Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Cholesterol management
  • Contraception
  • Diabetes
  • Hay fever
  • Lab on premises
  • Preventive medicine
  • Smoking cessation techniques
  • Walk-in appointments

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1891929469

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Abisola A. Olulade, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

316 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Just an overall pleasant visit. With my doctor. Left there feeling great about our discussion regarding my health. Concerns.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

No issues

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

I was impressed.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

She is the very best. Wish every doctor was as attentive.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abisola A. Olulade, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Samia Charani, PA

 

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person

Provider Image

Prachi A. Karnik, MD

4.8

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.