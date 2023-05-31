Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About Abisola Olulade, MD
I practice with a care partner, Bridgette Beattie, PA, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician so that I can provide compassionate and quality care that is accessible to patients. I believe that everyone should be treated with respect and empathy and that listening is one of the best skills that a physician can have. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, playing sports and spending time with my family.
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Carolinas Medical Center:Internship
Carolinas Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Diabetes
- Hay fever
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
NPI
1891929469
Insurance plans accepted
Abisola Olulade, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
206 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
I was impressed and pleased with the care and attention I received from Dr Olulade.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
This is perhaps my third appointment with Dr. Olulade, and she is always thorough, professional, and truly a delight! Sharp is fortunate to have her as one of your family physicians.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
The Doctor was super helpful, kind, a great listener, and was very responsive to my condition I give her 100%
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Dr. Abisola Olulade is an excellent Dr. I instantly fellt at ease and she has a positive approach to my care . I am very happy with the consultation and have absolute confidence in her as my primary care Dr.
Special recognitions
