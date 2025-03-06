At this time last year, there were almost 16,000 flu cases in San Diego. So far this year, there have been over 34,000 cases, and the number continues to grow.

Moreover, out of the 150 people in the county who died due to flu, four of them were teens, none of whom were vaccinated against the flu this season. In fact, according to County of San Diego health officials, almost 80% of young people ages 5 to 17 have not received their seasonal flu shot.

“It’s vital that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu shot,” says Dr. Abisola Olulade, a board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It's not too late. We’re seeing lots of viral activity, and we’re right in the middle of the season.”

People ages 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine with few exceptions, Dr. Olulade advises. The flu vaccine is especially important for people at higher risk of having serious complications from the virus, including:

People with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and lung disease

Pregnant people

People age 65 and older

Children

People who live in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities

How to know if you have the flu

Symptoms of the flu are similar to those of other respiratory illnesses, such as colds and COVID-19. “The flu tends to cause more of the muscle-ache types of symptoms,” Dr. Olulade says. “You tend to have a very high fever and feel terrible.”

Other flu symptoms include cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, fatigue and headache. “There's no true way to distinguish which respiratory illness you may have unless you take a test,” Dr. Olulade says.

A new combination COVID-19, flu A and flu B test approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 2024 is the first at-home COVID and flu test available for purchase at retail pharmacies and stores nationwide. Like the at-home COVID test, the combo COVID-flu test requires a simple nasal swab and can give you results in 15 minutes.

“It’s a great idea to stock up on the over-the-counter tests for home use,” Dr. Olulade says. “They are really helpful in determining what you have going on so that you can seek appropriate treatment and isolate accordingly.”

What to do if you have the flu

Flu antiviral medications, which can make your illness milder and decrease its duration, may be a treatment option. For best results, the medications, which require a prescription, should be started within two days after the onset of symptoms.

However, most cases of the flu are mild and do not require medical treatment outside the home. The best remedy is to drink plenty of fluids, rest and maintain good nutrition. Over-the-counter fever- and pain-relief medication may provide some symptom relief.

“If you have severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, dizziness, confusion, severe vomiting, chest pain or other worsening symptoms, call your doctor immediately,” Dr. Olulade says. “It's also important to not spread the flu to those around you. Regardless of the severity of your symptoms, stay home — except to receive medical care — and consider wearing a face mask if you are around others.”

Additional ways to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

“Take care of yourself, your loved ones and everyone you come in contact with in your daily life — get your annual flu shot and follow preventive measures,” Dr. Olulade says. “This flu season is unlike any other we’ve seen in recent years. It’s severe — as is the illness the flu can cause.”

Learn more about flu care; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.