About Alan Bier, MD

Being a physician is fascinating work. I am always learning new things, while helping people. I try to provide excellent care in a compassionate way and always put the patient first. Aside from work, I enjoy bicycling and running.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1989

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Beer

Languages: English

Education Albert Einstein College of Medicine : Fellowship

Albert Einstein College of Medicine : Residency

Albert Einstein College of Medicine : Internship

Albert Einstein College of Medicine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cardiac cath - angiogram

Chemical stress test

Cholesterol management

Chronic heart failure

Echocardiogram (ECHO)

Exercise stress test

Holter monitoring

Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)

NPI 1518975705