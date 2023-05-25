Provider Image

Alan Bier, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6561

About Alan Bier, MD

Being a physician is fascinating work. I am always learning new things, while helping people. I try to provide excellent care in a compassionate way and always put the patient first. Aside from work, I enjoy bicycling and running.
Age:
 68
In practice since:
 1989
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Beer
Languages: 
English
Education
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Fellowship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Residency
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Internship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Ratings and reviews

4.8
80 ratings
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
A very good visit 5/22/23 . Got more information on my condition at this visit than any other appointments.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2023
5.0
Excellent - *DOctor Bier cardiologist.
Guardian Angel image
Over 50 recognitions
Alan Bier, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alan Bier, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
