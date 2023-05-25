Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Alan Bier, MD
Being a physician is fascinating work. I am always learning new things, while helping people. I try to provide excellent care in a compassionate way and always put the patient first. Aside from work, I enjoy bicycling and running.
Age:68
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Beer
Languages:English
Education
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Fellowship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Residency
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Internship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
1518975705
Insurance plans accepted
Alan Bier, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
80 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
A very good visit 5/22/23 . Got more information on my condition at this visit than any other appointments.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Excellent - *DOctor Bier cardiologist.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Alan Bier, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alan Bier, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
