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Amity B. Clow, MD

4.8

190 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Sports Medicine Orthopedics

858-521-2021

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Sports Medicine Orthopedics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2021

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Amity B. Clow, MD

I decided to become a physician because I want to help those in need as much as I am able. I like working with people to optimize their well-being, both physically and mentally. I believe each patient has a right to timely, good quality care. The doctor-patient relationship should be a partnership, and I hope to empower patients to be advocates for their own health and well-being. I am passionate about what I do because I deeply enjoy it. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring new worlds and ideas, being outdoors in nature and sailing with my husband. I also love farmers markets and enjoying good food with good people!

In practice since: 2019
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Clow rhymes as Wow

Education

Loma Linda University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1164805354

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amity B. Clow, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

190 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Clow is wonderful. She's patient, professional, and a great listener.

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Thank you again.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr Clow is the actual best. Visits with her are like chatting with a friend that happens to be a highly competent medical professional. She cares about treating the whole person and is very transparent and proactive.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. CLOW,AMITY B, was called in the appropriate time assigned. She was professional, knowledgeable and very Pleasant. She listened well and has great communication skills. I appreciated her time and willingness to assist me.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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