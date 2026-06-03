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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Sports Medicine Orthopedics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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I decided to become a physician because I want to help those in need as much as I am able. I like working with people to optimize their well-being, both physically and mentally. I believe each patient has a right to timely, good quality care. The doctor-patient relationship should be a partnership, and I hope to empower patients to be advocates for their own health and well-being. I am passionate about what I do because I deeply enjoy it. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring new worlds and ideas, being outdoors in nature and sailing with my husband. I also love farmers markets and enjoying good food with good people!
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1164805354
Amity B. Clow, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
190 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Clow is wonderful. She's patient, professional, and a great listener.
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Thank you again.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr Clow is the actual best. Visits with her are like chatting with a friend that happens to be a highly competent medical professional. She cares about treating the whole person and is very transparent and proactive.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. CLOW,AMITY B, was called in the appropriate time assigned. She was professional, knowledgeable and very Pleasant. She listened well and has great communication skills. I appreciated her time and willingness to assist me.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amity B. Clow, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amity B. Clow, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amity B. Clow, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.