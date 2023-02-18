Amity Clow, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Amity Clow, MD
I decided to become a physician because I want to help those in need as much as I am able. I like working with people to optimize their well-being, both physically and mentally. I believe each patient has a right to timely, good quality care. The doctor-patient relationship should be a partnership, and I hope to empower patients to be advocates for their own health and well-being. I am passionate about what I do because I deeply enjoy it. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring new worlds and ideas, being outdoors in nature and sailing with my husband. I also love farmers markets and enjoying good food with good people!
Age:34
In practice since:2019
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Clow rhymes as Wow
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1164805354
Insurance plans accepted
Amity Clow, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
170 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientFebruary 18, 2023
5.0
Dr.Clow always explains everything clearly, goes over options and listens to any concerns.
Verified PatientFebruary 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Clow was awesome! She prescribed medications I needed and addressed my concerns. Thank you so much
Verified PatientFebruary 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Clow and Francine are both excellent, and I appreciate the care they provide.
Verified PatientFebruary 14, 2023
5.0
I just started seeing *Dr. Clow in September 2022, I am very pleased, best dr. I've ever had.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amity Clow, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amity Clow, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
