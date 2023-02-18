About Amity Clow, MD

I decided to become a physician because I want to help those in need as much as I am able. I like working with people to optimize their well-being, both physically and mentally. I believe each patient has a right to timely, good quality care. The doctor-patient relationship should be a partnership, and I hope to empower patients to be advocates for their own health and well-being. I am passionate about what I do because I deeply enjoy it. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring new worlds and ideas, being outdoors in nature and sailing with my husband. I also love farmers markets and enjoying good food with good people!

Age: 34

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Clow rhymes as Wow

Languages: English

Education Loma Linda University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Areas of focus Immunizations for foreign travel

Preventive medicine

Sports medicine

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1164805354