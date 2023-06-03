Andrew Brown, MD
About Andrew Brown, MD
My main motivation to become a physician was to be able to provide something that I did not have growing up - a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ adolescents to receive knowledgeable, comprehensive, primary care, including preventive care and sexual health. With all my patients, I practice calmly, efficiently and, with great, personalized care. I want my patients to be active participants in their healthcare and focus on ensuring that my patients understand what is going on with their health, as well as the reasoning behind the testing and treatments being recommended and ordered. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, thrill rides, and trying new foods.
Age:35
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Florida Atlantic University:Medical School
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center:Internship
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Contraception
- LGBTQ health
- Men's health
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
Ratings and reviews
4.6
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 3, 2023
5.0
Very friendly and professional as well as listening to my needs
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
I love *Dr. Brown & his staff.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Brown is like no Dr. I have ever had...please clone him! Professional, informative, discussion oriented, caring, and I could go on and on...
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
3.6
We came with many questions and probably over extended our time allotment. Dr Brown was courteous but because of our questions he did not even examine my mom, even after telling him she had fallen and hit her head the week before. I don't think Dr Brown is comfortable with geriatric patients
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
