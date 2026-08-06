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Andrew J. Brown, MD

4.9

79 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 12 only)

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SharpCare Grossmont

619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182

8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Grossmont

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 500
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
    Get directions

    619-740-5757
    Fax: 619-740-8182

Care schedule

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About Andrew J. Brown, MD

My main motivation to become a physician was to be able to provide something that I did not have growing up - a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ adolescents to receive knowledgeable, comprehensive, primary care, including preventive care and sexual health. With all my patients, I practice calmly, efficiently and, with great, personalized care. I want my patients to be active participants in their healthcare and focus on ensuring that my patients understand what is going on with their health, as well as the reasoning behind the testing and treatments being recommended and ordered. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, thrill rides, and trying new foods.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male

Education

Florida Atlantic University: Medical School
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center: Internship
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Contraception
  • LGBTQ health
  • Men's health
  • Preventive medicine
  • Sexually transmitted diseases

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629430814

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Andrew J. Brown, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

79 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Dr Brown made my mother feel comfortable and appreciated his attention to detail

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Dr brown does an excellent job of describing test results in layman terms and proposed treatment options

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr Andrew Brown is the most considerate, caring, respectful, and knowledgeable I've seen.

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Andrew Brown is the best. He's such a good and caring person, and a great Doctor on top of all of that. He really cares, and he really listens to me. He never makes you feel uncomfortable about anything, so I feel like I can bring any and all issues to him and he'll provide non-judgmental guidance. Dr. Brown (and his staff) are Sharp to me.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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