The importance of LGBTQ+ friendly care
LGBTQ+ friendly care is care provided in an environment that is welcoming, accepting and knowledgeable of the robust LGBTQ+ community, Dr. Andrew Brown says.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
8851 Center Drive
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942-3033
Get directions
619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182
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My main motivation to become a physician was to be able to provide something that I did not have growing up - a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ adolescents to receive knowledgeable, comprehensive, primary care, including preventive care and sexual health. With all my patients, I practice calmly, efficiently and, with great, personalized care. I want my patients to be active participants in their healthcare and focus on ensuring that my patients understand what is going on with their health, as well as the reasoning behind the testing and treatments being recommended and ordered. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, thrill rides, and trying new foods.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1629430814
Andrew J. Brown, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
4.9
79 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr Brown made my mother feel comfortable and appreciated his attention to detail
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr brown does an excellent job of describing test results in layman terms and proposed treatment options
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr Andrew Brown is the most considerate, caring, respectful, and knowledgeable I've seen.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Andrew Brown is the best. He's such a good and caring person, and a great Doctor on top of all of that. He really cares, and he really listens to me. He never makes you feel uncomfortable about anything, so I feel like I can bring any and all issues to him and he'll provide non-judgmental guidance. Dr. Brown (and his staff) are Sharp to me.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew J. Brown, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew J. Brown, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Andrew J. Brown, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
LGBTQ+ friendly care is care provided in an environment that is welcoming, accepting and knowledgeable of the robust LGBTQ+ community, Dr. Andrew Brown says.
The way you handle “the talk” can impact to your child’s health and well-being.
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First available
Thursday, Oct. 29 (in person)