About Andrew Brown, MD

My main motivation to become a physician was to be able to provide something that I did not have growing up - a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ adolescents to receive knowledgeable, comprehensive, primary care, including preventive care and sexual health. With all my patients, I practice calmly, efficiently and, with great, personalized care. I want my patients to be active participants in their healthcare and focus on ensuring that my patients understand what is going on with their health, as well as the reasoning behind the testing and treatments being recommended and ordered. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, thrill rides, and trying new foods.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Florida Atlantic University : Medical School

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center : Internship

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Contraception

LGBTQ health

Men's health

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

