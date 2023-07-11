SharpCare Grossmont

SharpCare Grossmont

SharpCare Medical Group
Sharp Community Medical Group
8851 Center Dr, Suite 500, La Mesa, CA 91942
619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182
Closed - opens 8:00 am

Hours

Closed - opens 8:00 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Services

  • Primary care

How to find us

SharpCare Grossmont
8851 Center Dr, Suite 500 La Mesa, CA 91942
619-740-5757
Fax: 619-740-8182

Parking

Our patients have the choice of two convenient parking garages across from our clinic. Parking fees will apply. 8851 Grossmont Medical Arts Building (cash only). 8860 Grossmont Medical Terrace Building (cash/debit/credit).

Plan your visit