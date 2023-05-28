About Ann Lopez, MD

From a young age, I have enjoyed helping others. As a student, I began with volunteer work helping adults in need of assistance at home. My goal is to provide the highest quality care in a sympathetic and caring partnership with each patient. Glaucoma is a disease that can lead to debilitating blindness but treatment can slow the progress of the disease. As a team, we will develop a treatment plan unique to the patient's needs so they can hold onto their vision as much as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my husband, our four sons and dog. We all love running and hiking. I also like to do yoga and to knit.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Medical School

Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

University of Tennessee : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Glaucoma

Laser surgery

Microsurgery

