Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants3075 Health Center Drive
Fourth Floor
San Diego, CA 92123
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Ann Lopez, MD
From a young age, I have enjoyed helping others. As a student, I began with volunteer work helping adults in need of assistance at home. My goal is to provide the highest quality care in a sympathetic and caring partnership with each patient. Glaucoma is a disease that can lead to debilitating blindness but treatment can slow the progress of the disease. As a team, we will develop a treatment plan unique to the patient's needs so they can hold onto their vision as much as possible. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my husband, our four sons and dog. We all love running and hiking. I also like to do yoga and to knit.
Age:59
In practice since:1996
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
University of Tennessee:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Glaucoma
- Laser surgery
- Microsurgery
Ratings and reviews
4.9
261 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Lopez always quick, efficient, professional.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
I highly recommend Dr. Lopez
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Lopez is caring and I trust her very much.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Ann Lopez, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ann Lopez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
