James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly called Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion) is part of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus, and is a convenient option for those living and working in central San Diego communities such as Kearny Mesa, Clairemont and Tierrasanta.

Located in Serra Mesa, the James S. Brown Pavilion is designed for patient comfort and convenience and offers the very latest in cancer treatment, outpatient surgery, women's imaging and endoscopy services.



