About Ariella Goldblatt, MD

I became a physician because I love learning and will have the privilege to learn from my patients' stories and scientific advancements my entire career. My patient care philosophy is caring for each patient by learning their story and unique social context so that I can provide empathetic, evidence-based, treatment and preventative care that meets them where they are and allows them to live to their fullest potential. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, and exploring through hiking, swimming, and eating good food.

Age: 33

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education MedStar Georgetown University Hospital : Internship

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Fellowship

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus HIV/AIDS

Immunizations for foreign travel

MRSA

Recurrent infections

Sexually transmitted diseases

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1922461557