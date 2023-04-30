Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ariella Goldblatt, MD
I became a physician because I love learning and will have the privilege to learn from my patients' stories and scientific advancements my entire career. My patient care philosophy is caring for each patient by learning their story and unique social context so that I can provide empathetic, evidence-based, treatment and preventative care that meets them where they are and allows them to live to their fullest potential. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, and exploring through hiking, swimming, and eating good food.
Age:33
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital:Internship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- HIV/AIDS
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- MRSA
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
NPI
1922461557
Insurance plans accepted
Ariella Goldblatt, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
38 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Goldblatt is, in my opinion, excellent. She is interested in my health as a whole. She discusses my test results in a way which is easy for me to understand.
Verified PatientApril 13, 2023
5.0
My doctor is the best !
Verified PatientMarch 29, 2023
5.0
She fully understands my issues. Takes time to fully explain/very considerate.
Verified PatientMarch 16, 2023
5.0
There is nothing I would change about our appointments. It is always a pleasure to speak with her. When I began with a specialist years ago, there was little more than doom and gloom. Its a great comfort to know Sharpe is employing quality Physicians as my former and my current Specialists.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ariella Goldblatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
