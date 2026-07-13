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Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Infectious disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Infectious Disease

858-616-8091
Fax: 858-616-8266

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Infectious Disease

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-616-8091
    Fax: 858-616-8266

About Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD

I became a physician because I love learning and will have the privilege to learn from my patients' stories and scientific advancements my entire career. My patient care philosophy is caring for each patient by learning their story and unique social context so that I can provide empathetic, evidence-based, treatment and preventative care that meets them where they are and allows them to live to their fullest potential. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, and exploring through hiking, swimming, and eating good food.

Age: 36
Gender: Female

Education

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital: Internship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1922461557

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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