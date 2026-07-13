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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Infectious Disease
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-616-8091
Fax: 858-616-8266
I became a physician because I love learning and will have the privilege to learn from my patients' stories and scientific advancements my entire career. My patient care philosophy is caring for each patient by learning their story and unique social context so that I can provide empathetic, evidence-based, treatment and preventative care that meets them where they are and allows them to live to their fullest potential. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, and exploring through hiking, swimming, and eating good food.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1922461557
Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ariella S. Goldblatt, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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