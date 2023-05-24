About Ashika Odhav, MD

At a young age, I had the opportunity to volunteer with children who have chronic illnesses. This experience made me realize that my actions can have a tremendous impact on an individual's life. It has been both gratifying and motivating knowing that I can contribute positively to someone's quality of life as a doctor. I treat each person as I would like to be treated. Hence, I provide care with honesty, respect, courtesy and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy swimming, hiking, yoga and painting. I also love traveling and learning about different countries with friends and family.

In practice since: 2018

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ah-she-ka Oh-dav

Languages: English

Education University of Missouri, Kansas City : Medical School

Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics : Residency

National Jewish Center : Fellowship



Areas of focus Allergic rhinitis

Allergy testing

Allergy treatment

Anaphylaxis

Asthma

Atopic dermatitis

Bee sting allergy

Chronic cough

Contact dermatitis

Eczema

Environmental illness/allergy

Food allergy

Hay fever

Sinus evaluation/treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1427390855