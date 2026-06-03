Understanding adult-onset food allergies
While not common, food allergies can develop later in life.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Allergy and Immunology
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1500
Fax: 619-446-1755
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Tuesday
Wednesday
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At a young age, I had the opportunity to volunteer with children who have chronic illnesses. This experience made me realize that my actions can have a tremendous impact on an individual's life. It has been both gratifying and motivating knowing that I can contribute positively to someone's quality of life as a doctor. I treat each person as I would like to be treated. Hence, I provide care with honesty, respect, courtesy and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy swimming, hiking, yoga and painting. I also love traveling and learning about different countries with friends and family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1427390855
Ashika Odhav, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
44 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Verified Patient
January 30, 2026
5.0
Excellent Dr.!!
Verified Patient
January 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Odav is very thorough. She makes sure that her explanations are understood and that you as a parent or patient have say in care.
Verified Patient
December 25, 2025
5.0
This was the first time I've ever really felt a doctor listened to me. Dr knew how I was feeling, listened, was direct and super helpful. I would recommend her over and over again.
Verified Patient
November 13, 2025
5.0
Dr. Odhav was very professional and thorough. She went above and beyond to address my concerns and history. Appreciated the time and care provided during this appointment as well as patient education.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashika Odhav, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ashika Odhav, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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