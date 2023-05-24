Medical Doctor
Allergy and immunology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Ashika Odhav, MD
At a young age, I had the opportunity to volunteer with children who have chronic illnesses. This experience made me realize that my actions can have a tremendous impact on an individual's life. It has been both gratifying and motivating knowing that I can contribute positively to someone's quality of life as a doctor. I treat each person as I would like to be treated. Hence, I provide care with honesty, respect, courtesy and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy swimming, hiking, yoga and painting. I also love traveling and learning about different countries with friends and family.
In practice since:2018
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ah-she-ka Oh-dav
Languages:English
Education
University of Missouri, Kansas City:Medical School
Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics:Residency
National Jewish Center:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Allergic rhinitis
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anaphylaxis
- Asthma
- Atopic dermatitis
- Bee sting allergy
- Chronic cough
- Contact dermatitis
- Eczema
- Environmental illness/allergy
- Food allergy
- Hay fever
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
NPI
1427390855
Ratings and reviews
4.7
71 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
She is the best allergist you have!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr was very kind and communicated to me how I could understand.
Verified PatientMay 15, 2023
5.0
*Dr. ODHAV is very thorough with the treatment plans.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
Highly recommend
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ashika Odhav, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ashika Odhav, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
