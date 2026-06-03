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Ashika Odhav, MD

4.8

44 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Allergy and immunology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Allergy and Immunology

619-446-1500
Fax: 619-446-1755

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Allergy and Immunology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1500
    Fax: 619-446-1755

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Ashika Odhav, MD

At a young age, I had the opportunity to volunteer with children who have chronic illnesses. This experience made me realize that my actions can have a tremendous impact on an individual's life. It has been both gratifying and motivating knowing that I can contribute positively to someone's quality of life as a doctor. I treat each person as I would like to be treated. Hence, I provide care with honesty, respect, courtesy and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy swimming, hiking, yoga and painting. I also love traveling and learning about different countries with friends and family.

In practice since: 2018
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ah-she-ka Oh-dav
Languages: English

Education

University of Missouri, Kansas City: Medical School
Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics: Residency
National Jewish Center: Fellowship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1427390855

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ashika Odhav, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

44 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

January 30, 2026

5.0

Excellent Dr.!!

Verified Patient

January 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Odav is very thorough. She makes sure that her explanations are understood and that you as a parent or patient have say in care.

Verified Patient

December 25, 2025

5.0

This was the first time I've ever really felt a doctor listened to me. Dr knew how I was feeling, listened, was direct and super helpful. I would recommend her over and over again.

Verified Patient

November 13, 2025

5.0

Dr. Odhav was very professional and thorough. She went above and beyond to address my concerns and history. Appreciated the time and care provided during this appointment as well as patient education.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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