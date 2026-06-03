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Audrey S. Wang, MD

4.9

231 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor A
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4010
    Fax: 858-621-4191

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Audrey S. Wang, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Tina Chen, and we work together to provide you excellent care.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Languages: Mandarin

Education

University of California, Davis: Residency
Children's Hospital (San Diego, CA): Fellowship
Harvard Medical School: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1669609681

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Audrey S. Wang, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

231 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

This was my first appt with Dr. Wang. She provided excellent care & has a great "bedside manner". I feel lucky to have her as a provider.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wang is an excellent listener and takes the time to understand the needs of her patients.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Amazing sutures even end of day was done with care and attention to detail

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

She gave me a lot of information. Was so very helpful.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Tina S. Chen, MD

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.