Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Pediatric dermatology
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Audrey Wang, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Tina Chen, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:42
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Davis:Residency
Children's Hospital (San Diego, CA):Fellowship
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
NPI
1669609681
Insurance plans accepted
Audrey Wang, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
149 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Everyone I worked with was wonderful
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wang is truly outstanding and listens very carefully. Her customer service is outstanding.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wang is friendly, professional, caring, and communicative!
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wang listens and cares. She is an excellent doctor.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Audrey Wang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Audrey Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
