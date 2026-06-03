Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Audrey S. Wang, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Tina Chen, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1669609681
Insurance plans accepted
Audrey S. Wang, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
231 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
This was my first appt with Dr. Wang. She provided excellent care & has a great "bedside manner". I feel lucky to have her as a provider.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wang is an excellent listener and takes the time to understand the needs of her patients.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Amazing sutures even end of day was done with care and attention to detail
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
She gave me a lot of information. Was so very helpful.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Audrey S. Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.