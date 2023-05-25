Tina Chen, MD
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Pediatric dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Tina Chen, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Audrey Wang, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I believe that it is a privilege to serve patients as a dermatologist, and it is a privilege I treasure highly. I became a physician because I sincerely wanted to help people. I wanted to spend my time trying my best to alleviate pain and suffering, hoping to improve the quality of life of those for whom I have the privilege of caring. I believe that taking care of patients is not only skin deep, but also includes caring for their entire physical and mental well-being. I believe in an integrated system of collaboration, working closely with other medical providers to deliver the best care possible. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. Outside of work, some of my favorite things include spending time with family and friends, listening to music, playing the piano, being outdoors and doing arts and crafts.
Age:42
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Laser hair removal
- Laser surgery
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073759627
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Tina Chen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
137 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Always share about the service my family has received and recommend Sharps
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr Chen is one of my favorite MD's
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chen was extremely personable and helpful! She listened well, explained things very thoroughly in a way we could understand, and did not rush with us at all
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
Answered email promptly
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tina Chen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tina Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
