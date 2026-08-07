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Tina S. Chen, MD

4.9

181 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor A
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4010
    Fax: 858-621-4191

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

About Tina S. Chen, MD

I believe that it is a privilege to serve patients as a dermatologist, and it is a privilege I treasure highly. I became a physician because I sincerely wanted to help people. I wanted to spend my time trying my best to alleviate pain and suffering, hoping to improve the quality of life of those for whom I have the privilege of caring. I believe that taking care of patients is not only skin deep, but also includes caring for their entire physical and mental well-being. I believe in an integrated system of collaboration, working closely with other medical providers to deliver the best care possible. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. Outside of work, some of my favorite things include spending time with family and friends, listening to music, playing the piano, being outdoors and doing arts and crafts.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1073759627

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tina S. Chen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

181 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr is awesome, explained the process clearly and showed genuine care.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Chen is always professional and able to allay any concerns and/or questions I have

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Chen is one of the BEST doctors I w ever worked with. She makes you feel seen, heard, and valued and I truly feel she cares deeply about my wellbeing.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

I was impressed with the care she took, and that she listened to my concerns

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Audrey S. Wang, MD

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.