I practice as a team with Dr. Audrey Wang, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I believe that it is a privilege to serve patients as a dermatologist, and it is a privilege I treasure highly. I became a physician because I sincerely wanted to help people. I wanted to spend my time trying my best to alleviate pain and suffering, hoping to improve the quality of life of those for whom I have the privilege of caring. I believe that taking care of patients is not only skin deep, but also includes caring for their entire physical and mental well-being. I believe in an integrated system of collaboration, working closely with other medical providers to deliver the best care possible. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. Outside of work, some of my favorite things include spending time with family and friends, listening to music, playing the piano, being outdoors and doing arts and crafts.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

University of California, San Francisco : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Residency



Areas of focus Acne

Biopsy

Chemical peel

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Hair loss

Laser hair removal

Laser surgery

Psoriasis

Scleroderma

Shingles

Skin cancer

Wart treatment

NPI 1073759627