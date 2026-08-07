Tina S. Chen, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Tina S. Chen, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Dermatology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4010
Fax: 858-621-4191
Care schedule
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Monday
-
Tuesday
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Wednesday
About Tina S. Chen, MD
I believe that it is a privilege to serve patients as a dermatologist, and it is a privilege I treasure highly. I became a physician because I sincerely wanted to help people. I wanted to spend my time trying my best to alleviate pain and suffering, hoping to improve the quality of life of those for whom I have the privilege of caring. I believe that taking care of patients is not only skin deep, but also includes caring for their entire physical and mental well-being. I believe in an integrated system of collaboration, working closely with other medical providers to deliver the best care possible. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. Outside of work, some of my favorite things include spending time with family and friends, listening to music, playing the piano, being outdoors and doing arts and crafts.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Laser hair removal
- Laser surgery
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073759627
Insurance plans accepted
Tina S. Chen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
181 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr is awesome, explained the process clearly and showed genuine care.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Chen is always professional and able to allay any concerns and/or questions I have
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Chen is one of the BEST doctors I w ever worked with. She makes you feel seen, heard, and valued and I truly feel she cares deeply about my wellbeing.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
I was impressed with the care she took, and that she listened to my concerns
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.