Benjamin DuBois, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-256
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-462-3131

About Benjamin DuBois, MD

I was inspired to pursue a career as a shoulder surgeon through my passion for fixing things with my hands and my interest in meaningful interactions with others. I dedicate 100 percent of my practice to shoulder disorders. I specialize in shoulder replacement surgery and rotator cuff repairs. My goal is to provide each patient with both nonoperative and operative options for their shoulder disorders. Outside of work, my three sons keep me busy with all of their activities.
Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Du-bwa
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Washington:
 Residency
University of Washington:
 Internship
University of Southern California:
 Medical School
University of Washington:
 Fellowship
NPI
1790718997

