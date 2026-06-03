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Ben Dubois, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group

619-462-3131

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-256
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-462-3131

About Ben Dubois, MD

I was inspired to pursue a career as a shoulder surgeon through my passion for fixing things with my hands and my interest in meaningful interactions with others. I dedicate 100 percent of my practice to shoulder disorders. I specialize in shoulder replacement surgery and rotator cuff repairs. My goal is to provide each patient with both nonoperative and operative options for their shoulder disorders. Outside of work, my three sons keep me busy with all of their activities.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Du-bwa
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Washington: Residency
University of Washington: Internship
University of Southern California: Medical School
University of Washington: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1790718997

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ben Dubois, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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