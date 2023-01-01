Benjamin DuBois, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Benjamin DuBois, MD
I was inspired to pursue a career as a shoulder surgeon through my passion for fixing things with my hands and my interest in meaningful interactions with others. I dedicate 100 percent of my practice to shoulder disorders. I specialize in shoulder replacement surgery and rotator cuff repairs. My goal is to provide each patient with both nonoperative and operative options for their shoulder disorders. Outside of work, my three sons keep me busy with all of their activities.
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Du-bwa
Languages:English
Education
University of Washington:Residency
University of Washington:Internship
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Washington:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reverse total shoulder
- Rotator cuff repair
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Shoulder dislocations
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Total shoulder
NPI
1790718997
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Benjamin DuBois, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin DuBois, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
