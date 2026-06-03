A passion fit for a surgeon
Sharp Grossmont Hospital surgeon uses his love of craft beer to support local health causes.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942
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I was inspired to pursue a career as a shoulder surgeon through my passion for fixing things with my hands and my interest in meaningful interactions with others. I dedicate 100 percent of my practice to shoulder disorders. I specialize in shoulder replacement surgery and rotator cuff repairs. My goal is to provide each patient with both nonoperative and operative options for their shoulder disorders. Outside of work, my three sons keep me busy with all of their activities.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1790718997
Ben Dubois, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ben Dubois, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ben Dubois, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ben Dubois, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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