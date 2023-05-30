About Bishoy Said, MD

Patients tell me that they wouldn't know what to do without their vision on a daily basis. I chose to become an ophthalmologist to be honored with the privilege of being able to offer the ability to restore or preserve sight to every patient I treat. I believe that patient care extends further than purely discussing conditions. I believe in a holistic approach with the understanding that each patient is a unique individual, a member of a family and connected to a larger community. I do not believe it is my role to make decisions for my patients, but rather to educate each patient about their health and provide accurate information about their condition. With this approach, we reach a decision that is tailored to each patient’s specific needs and desires. In my free time, I enjoy outdoor activities such as surfing, kayaking, billiards, capoiera, wakeboarding and snowboarding. My most recent pastime — and the one I have truly enjoyed the most — consists of moments spent with my three boys, Nicholas, Nathan and Christopher, who are an absolute riot!

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: sah eed

Languages: English

Education UC San Diego Medical Center : Fellowship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1861649238