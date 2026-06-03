Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology
300 Fir Street
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Monday
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About Bishoy O. Said, MD
Patients tell me that they wouldn't know what to do without their vision on a daily basis. I chose to become an ophthalmologist to be honored with the privilege of being able to offer the ability to restore or preserve sight to every patient I treat. I believe that patient care extends further than just purely discussing conditions. I believe in a holistic approach with the understanding that each patient is a unique individual, a member of a family and connected to a larger community. I do not believe it is my role to make decisions for my patients, but rather to educate each patient about their health and provide them with accurate information about their condition. With this approach, we can reach a decision that is tailored to each patient’s specific needs and desires. In my free time, I enjoy outdoor activities such as surfing, kayaking, billiards, capoeira, wakeboarding and snowboarding. My most recent pastime — and the one I have truly enjoyed the most — consists of moments spent with my three boys, Nicholas, Nathan and Christopher, who are an absolute riot!
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861649238
Insurance plans accepted
Bishoy O. Said, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
410 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
He was the best
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Said sets the standard of professionalism and Patient care. Excellent communication skills and bedside manner. Sets the bar for his team and leads by example.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
I/ we consider Dr Said exemplifies all aspects of what patients should expect from the Sharp Experience. Excellent Individual performance, like Dr Said's, is the value added component creating that Sharp Experience. He is the consummate professional. A great bedside manner. Technically proficient. His leadership is obvious in his OR and office support teams. A GREAT DOCTOR!!!
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bishoy O. Said, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bishoy O. Said, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.