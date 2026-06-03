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Bishoy O. Said, MD

4.7

410 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1560
    Fax: 619-446-1692

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-5400
    Fax: 858-939-5415

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

300 Fir Street

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

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    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Bishoy O. Said, MD

Patients tell me that they wouldn't know what to do without their vision on a daily basis. I chose to become an ophthalmologist to be honored with the privilege of being able to offer the ability to restore or preserve sight to every patient I treat. I believe that patient care extends further than just purely discussing conditions. I believe in a holistic approach with the understanding that each patient is a unique individual, a member of a family and connected to a larger community. I do not believe it is my role to make decisions for my patients, but rather to educate each patient about their health and provide them with accurate information about their condition. With this approach, we can reach a decision that is tailored to each patient’s specific needs and desires. In my free time, I enjoy outdoor activities such as surfing, kayaking, billiards, capoeira, wakeboarding and snowboarding. My most recent pastime — and the one I have truly enjoyed the most — consists of moments spent with my three boys, Nicholas, Nathan and Christopher, who are an absolute riot!

In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: sah eed
Languages: Arabic

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center: Fellowship
University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1861649238

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bishoy O. Said, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

410 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

He was the best

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Said sets the standard of professionalism and Patient care. Excellent communication skills and bedside manner. Sets the bar for his team and leads by example.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

I/ we consider Dr Said exemplifies all aspects of what patients should expect from the Sharp Experience. Excellent Individual performance, like Dr Said's, is the value added component creating that Sharp Experience. He is the consummate professional. A great bedside manner. Technically proficient. His leadership is obvious in his OR and office support teams. A GREAT DOCTOR!!!

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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