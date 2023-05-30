Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown
300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Bishoy Said, MD
Patients tell me that they wouldn't know what to do without their vision on a daily basis. I chose to become an ophthalmologist to be honored with the privilege of being able to offer the ability to restore or preserve sight to every patient I treat. I believe that patient care extends further than purely discussing conditions. I believe in a holistic approach with the understanding that each patient is a unique individual, a member of a family and connected to a larger community. I do not believe it is my role to make decisions for my patients, but rather to educate each patient about their health and provide accurate information about their condition. With this approach, we reach a decision that is tailored to each patient’s specific needs and desires. In my free time, I enjoy outdoor activities such as surfing, kayaking, billiards, capoiera, wakeboarding and snowboarding. My most recent pastime — and the one I have truly enjoyed the most — consists of moments spent with my three boys, Nicholas, Nathan and Christopher, who are an absolute riot!
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:sah eed
Languages:English
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
NPI
1861649238
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
This was a visit to be certain all was ok with my right eye that had cataract surgery.I had a bad fall with laceration above the eye and there was cause for concern.Dr Bishoy and Staff remain awesome in the care they provide and concern for my situation.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Said treated me very well.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Excellent work Dr Said! Loved his smile and on point answers to my questions
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
4.4
Sold on Natasha! Wonderful demonstration of "The Sharp Experience " thank you
Special recognitions
