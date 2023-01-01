About Brandon Van Noord, MD

I became a physician to help people. I have a high aptitude for procedural interventions and was drawn to minimally invasive procedures. I specifically became interested in interventional pain medicine as my grandmother suffered from failed back surgery syndrome. My goal is to help patients effectively manage their pain and achieve functional restoration. Chronic pain is complex and can affect the physical, mental and social well-being of patients. I aim to use procedural interventions to improve function in order to decrease the need for opioids. I enjoy surfing, yoga and exploring San Diego with my family.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus BOTOX medical injections

Caudal injection

Chronic pain management

Discogram

Epidural blood patch

Epidural steroid injections

Epidurolysis

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

LGBTQ health

Narcotic/Baclofen pump

Peripheral nerve block

Radiofrequency thermocoagulation

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

NPI 1558407510