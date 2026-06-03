Brandon A. Van Noord, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Brandon A. Van Noord, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Relieve Pain Center
3405 Kenyon Street
Suite 305
San Diego, CA 92110
Get directions
619-849-5777
Fax: 619-849-5776
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Brandon A. Van Noord, MD
I became a physician to help people. I have a high aptitude for procedural interventions and was drawn to minimally invasive procedures. I specifically became interested in interventional pain medicine as my grandmother suffered from failed back surgery syndrome. My goal is to help patients effectively manage their pain and achieve functional restoration. Chronic pain is complex and can affect the physical, mental and social well-being of patients. I aim to use procedural interventions to improve function in order to decrease the need for opioids. I enjoy surfing, yoga and exploring San Diego with my family.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX medical injections
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural blood patch
- Epidural steroid injections
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- LGBTQ health
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Peripheral nerve block
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558407510
Insurance plans accepted
Brandon A. Van Noord, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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