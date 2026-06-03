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Brandon A. Van Noord, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Relieve Pain Center

619-849-5777
Fax: 619-849-5776

3405 Kenyon Street
Suite 305
San Diego, CA 92110

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Relieve Pain Center

    3405 Kenyon Street
    Suite 305
    San Diego, CA 92110
    Get directions

    619-849-5777
    Fax: 619-849-5776

Care schedule

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About Brandon A. Van Noord, MD

I became a physician to help people. I have a high aptitude for procedural interventions and was drawn to minimally invasive procedures. I specifically became interested in interventional pain medicine as my grandmother suffered from failed back surgery syndrome. My goal is to help patients effectively manage their pain and achieve functional restoration. Chronic pain is complex and can affect the physical, mental and social well-being of patients. I aim to use procedural interventions to improve function in order to decrease the need for opioids. I enjoy surfing, yoga and exploring San Diego with my family.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Male

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • BOTOX medical injections
  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic pain management
  • Discogram
  • Epidural blood patch
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Epidurolysis
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • LGBTQ health
  • Narcotic/Baclofen pump
  • Peripheral nerve block
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1558407510

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brandon A. Van Noord, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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