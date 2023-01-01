Brandon Van Noord, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Location and phone
- 3969 4th Ave
Suite 208
San Diego, CA 92103
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Brandon Van Noord, MD
I became a physician to help people. I have a high aptitude for procedural interventions and was drawn to minimally invasive procedures. I specifically became interested in interventional pain medicine as my grandmother suffered from failed back surgery syndrome. My goal is to help patients effectively manage their pain and achieve functional restoration. Chronic pain is complex and can affect the physical, mental and social well-being of patients. I aim to use procedural interventions to improve function in order to decrease the need for opioids. I enjoy surfing, yoga and exploring San Diego with my family.
Age:45
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BOTOX medical injections
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural blood patch
- Epidural steroid injections
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- LGBTQ health
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Peripheral nerve block
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1558407510
Insurance plans accepted
Brandon Van Noord, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Brandon Van Noord, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brandon Van Noord, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
