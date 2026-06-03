Brian D. Barmettler, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Brian D. Barmettler, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Brian D. Barmettler, MD
I chose to pursue medicine to assist people with their health and decided on internal medicine as my specialty so that I can develop ongoing relationships with my patients. The opportunity to collaborate with patients and help them with their health is highly rewarding. I believe in working with each individual in addition to their other providers with a team-like attitude. I believe that using good communication to develop relationships with patients is important. I enjoy getting to know people and learning about their lives and interests. I love reading, paddleboarding, playing the guitar and ukulele, and traveling when I am not working.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Men's health
- Preventive medicine
- Shingles
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1801822507
Insurance plans accepted
Brian D. Barmettler, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
327 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Barmettler approached me with warm greetings and had good discussion with me about my health.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Best doctor
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr. B is absolutely the best primary doctor around! He provides so much information while at the same time, providing a wonderful sense of humor to our conversations. It makes visiting the doctor so fun and pleasant!
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr. Barmettler is always very invested in my health, we have great dialog and he's very thorough.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian D. Barmettler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.