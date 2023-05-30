Brian Barmettler, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Brian Barmettler, MD
I chose to pursue medicine to assist people with their health and decided on internal medicine as my specialty in order to develop ongoing relationships with patients. The opportunity to collaborate with patients and help them with their health is rewarding. I believe in working with each individual in addition to their other providers with a teamlike attitude. Using good communication to develop relationships with patients is important. I enjoy getting to know people and learning about their lives and interests. I love reading, paddleboarding, playing guitar and ukulele, and traveling when I am not working.
Age:57
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Internship
The George Washington University:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
The doctor was very caring and compassionate about my situation and realized I was in a great deal of pain. He responded timely to help expedite my situation to the appropriate specialist.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
My wife was very surprised on how well he listened to our situation
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
It is a pleasure to spend time with Dr. Barmettler and his staff. He spent adequate quality time with me and my wife.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Brian Barmettler, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
