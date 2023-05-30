About Brian Barmettler, MD

I chose to pursue medicine to assist people with their health and decided on internal medicine as my specialty in order to develop ongoing relationships with patients. The opportunity to collaborate with patients and help them with their health is rewarding. I believe in working with each individual in addition to their other providers with a teamlike attitude. Using good communication to develop relationships with patients is important. I enjoy getting to know people and learning about their lives and interests. I love reading, paddleboarding, playing guitar and ukulele, and traveling when I am not working.

Age: 57

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Irvine : Internship

The George Washington University : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Residency



Areas of focus Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Cholesterol management

Esophageal reflux

Hay fever

Heartburn

Hypertension

Men's health

Preventive medicine

Shingles

Wellness programs

NPI 1801822507