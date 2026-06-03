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Brian D. Barmettler, MD

4.9

327 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Brian D. Barmettler, MD

I chose to pursue medicine to assist people with their health and decided on internal medicine as my specialty so that I can develop ongoing relationships with my patients. The opportunity to collaborate with patients and help them with their health is highly rewarding. I believe in working with each individual in addition to their other providers with a team-like attitude. I believe that using good communication to develop relationships with patients is important. I enjoy getting to know people and learning about their lives and interests. I love reading, paddleboarding, playing the guitar and ukulele, and traveling when I am not working.

Age: 60
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Irvine: Internship
The George Washington University: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1801822507

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brian D. Barmettler, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

327 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Barmettler approached me with warm greetings and had good discussion with me about my health.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Best doctor

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr. B is absolutely the best primary doctor around! He provides so much information while at the same time, providing a wonderful sense of humor to our conversations. It makes visiting the doctor so fun and pleasant!

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr. Barmettler is always very invested in my health, we have great dialog and he's very thorough.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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