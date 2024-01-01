Provider Image
Watch video

Brooke Ballard, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. 3930 4th Ave
    3930 4th Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions
    619-297-9610

About Brooke Ballard, MD

No stranger to injuries and rehabilitation, I sustained an ankle fracture as well as tendon lacerations in two separate seasons as a high school varsity athlete and team captain. I enjoy helping patients get back to their favorite hobbies and sports. I feel that practicing medicine means spending one-on-one time with a patient to focus on their individual problem, and their unique goals in recovery. This also means cultivating a caring team of nurses and assistants within the office to make patients’ time as comfortable as possible during their recovery. Both non-operative and surgical options are discussed for shared patient and physician decision making. Outside of work, I enjoy running, volunteering for Girls on the Run (a local organization to help middle school girls) and with Hands to Love (a national congenital limb differences camp) and swimming at La Jolla Cove with my husband.
Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2013
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 bahll-ard
Languages: 
English
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Florida:
 Fellowship
University of Illinois:
 Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841447950

Insurance plans accepted

Brooke Ballard, MD, accepts only 1 insurance plan.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brooke Ballard, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.