About Brooke Ballard, MD

No stranger to injuries and rehabilitation, I sustained an ankle fracture as well as tendon lacerations in two separate seasons as a high school varsity athlete and team captain. I enjoy helping patients get back to their favorite hobbies and sports. I feel that practicing medicine means spending one-on-one time with a patient to focus on their individual problem, and their unique goals in recovery. This also means cultivating a caring team of nurses and assistants within the office to make patients’ time as comfortable as possible during their recovery. Both non-operative and surgical options are discussed for shared patient and physician decision making. Outside of work, I enjoy running, volunteering for Girls on the Run (a local organization to help middle school girls) and with Hands to Love (a national congenital limb differences camp) and swimming at La Jolla Cove with my husband.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: bahll-ard

Languages: English

Education UC San Diego Medical Center : Residency

University of Florida : Fellowship

University of Illinois : Medical School

UC San Diego Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



