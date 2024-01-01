Brooke Ballard, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity (board certified)
Brooke Ballard, MDNo ratings available
Accepting new patients
3930 4th Ave3930 4th Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92103
About Brooke Ballard, MD
No stranger to injuries and rehabilitation, I sustained an ankle fracture as well as tendon lacerations in two separate seasons as a high school varsity athlete and team captain. I enjoy helping patients get back to their favorite hobbies and sports. I feel that practicing medicine means spending one-on-one time with a patient to focus on their individual problem, and their unique goals in recovery. This also means cultivating a caring team of nurses and assistants within the office to make patients’ time as comfortable as possible during their recovery. Both non-operative and surgical options are discussed for shared patient and physician decision making. Outside of work, I enjoy running, volunteering for Girls on the Run (a local organization to help middle school girls) and with Hands to Love (a national congenital limb differences camp) and swimming at La Jolla Cove with my husband.
Age:44
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:bahll-ard
Languages:English
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:Residency
University of Florida:Fellowship
University of Illinois:Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1841447950
Insurance plans accepted
Brooke Ballard, MD, accepts only 1 insurance plan.
Special recognitions
