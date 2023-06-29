For patients with upper extremity injuries

The Sharp Hand Therapy Program helps patients regain maximum use of their hand or other upper extremity following injury, surgery or the onset of disease. The treatment team consists of certified hand therapists (who receive additional training in hand therapy), occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Conditions treated

Patients are referred to the Sharp Hand Therapy Program for the following reasons:

Burn-related injuries

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Fractures

Joint replacements

Reflex sympathetic dystrophy

Repetitive stress injuries

Rheumatoid and osteoarthritis

Soft tissue injuries

Sports injuries

Tendon and nerve repairs

Tendonitis

Thoracic outlet syndrome

Traumatic injuries

Work-related injuries

Wrist and other upper extremity joint injuries

Hand rehabilitation services