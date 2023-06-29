Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Hand therapy

For patients with upper extremity injuries

The Sharp Hand Therapy Program helps patients regain maximum use of their hand or other upper extremity following injury, surgery or the onset of disease. The treatment team consists of certified hand therapists (who receive additional training in hand therapy), occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Conditions treated

Patients are referred to the Sharp Hand Therapy Program for the following reasons:

  • Burn-related injuries

  • Carpal tunnel syndrome

  • Fractures

  • Joint replacements

  • Reflex sympathetic dystrophy

  • Repetitive stress injuries

  • Rheumatoid and osteoarthritis

  • Soft tissue injuries

  • Sports injuries

  • Tendon and nerve repairs

  • Tendonitis

  • Thoracic outlet syndrome

  • Traumatic injuries

  • Work-related injuries

  • Wrist and other upper extremity joint injuries

Hand rehabilitation services

  • Custom orthotic devices, including dynamic, static and protective splints

  • Dexterity training

  • Ergonomic and workstation evaluation

  • Hand function assessment

  • Individualized treatments and home exercise programs

  • Modalities (heat, cold, electric stimulation, whirlpool)

  • Patient education

  • Scar management

  • Sensory re-education

  • Soft tissue massage

  • Strengthening

  • Therapeutic exercises

  • Wound management

Hand therapy locations

