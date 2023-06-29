Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
The Sharp Hand Therapy Program helps patients regain maximum use of their hand or other upper extremity following injury, surgery or the onset of disease. The treatment team consists of certified hand therapists (who receive additional training in hand therapy), occupational therapists and physical therapists.
Patients are referred to the Sharp Hand Therapy Program for the following reasons:
Burn-related injuries
Carpal tunnel syndrome
Fractures
Joint replacements
Reflex sympathetic dystrophy
Repetitive stress injuries
Rheumatoid and osteoarthritis
Soft tissue injuries
Sports injuries
Tendon and nerve repairs
Tendonitis
Thoracic outlet syndrome
Traumatic injuries
Work-related injuries
Wrist and other upper extremity joint injuries
Custom orthotic devices, including dynamic, static and protective splints
Dexterity training
Ergonomic and workstation evaluation
Hand function assessment
Individualized treatments and home exercise programs
Modalities (heat, cold, electric stimulation, whirlpool)
Patient education
Scar management
Sensory re-education
Soft tissue massage
Strengthening
Therapeutic exercises
Wound management
Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center Hand Therapy Program
Sharp Grossmont Brier Patch Outpatient Rehabilitation Center
Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
