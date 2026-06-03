Christopher S. Pallia, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Christopher S. Pallia, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Ortho 1 Medical Group
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 230
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
About Christopher S. Pallia, MD
I felt that my engineering background, understanding of 3D visual-spatial relationships and perfectionistic tendencies fit very well with the specialty of orthopedic surgery. I approach every patient as an individual and look at each problem as important. My goal is not just to relieve pain but to maximize function, through non-operative techniques as well as through surgical correction. I apply a high level of expectation to myself and treat everyone with the utmost courtesy and professionalism. I continually acquire new knowledge and skills, and use all the latest techniques and equipment. My degree in bioengineering has provided me with a unique appreciation of the structure and function of the human body. Additionally, my sub-specialty training and certification in arthroscopy and sports medicine provided me with a foundation for properly treating injured and degenerative joints. Helping all of my patients achieve their goals in life offers me a great sense of satisfaction. I enjoy spending time with my wife and three daughters, hiking, mountain biking, and inventing when I am not working.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497751457
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher S. Pallia, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.4
34 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.4
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.3
Provider included you in decisions
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.3
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Thanks for the help.
Verified Patient
April 1, 2026
1.8
His patient skills are horrible. No respect. Spoke demeaning to me, didn't seem interested.
Verified Patient
March 20, 2026
5.0
I was informed all along the way which helped me stay calm and confident in my time of need.
Verified Patient
March 19, 2026
5.0
Meticulous! Very attentive.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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