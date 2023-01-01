Christopher Pallia, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Christopher Pallia, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Ortho 1 Medical Group230 Prospect Pl
Suite 230
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
About Christopher Pallia, MD
I felt that my engineering background, understanding of 3D visual-spatial relationships and perfectionistic tendencies fit very well with the specialty of orthopedic surgery. I approach every patient as an individual and look at each problem as important. My goal is not just to relieve pain but to maximize function, through non-operative techniques as well as through surgical correction. I apply a high level of expectation to myself and treat everyone with the utmost courtesy and professionalism. I continually acquire new knowledge and skills, and use all the latest techniques and equipment. My degree in bioengineering has provided me with a unique appreciation of the structure and function of the human body. Additionally, my sub-specialty training and certification in arthroscopy and sports medicine provided me with a foundation for properly treating injured and degenerative joints. Helping all of my patients achieve their goals in life offers me a great sense of satisfaction. I enjoy spending time with my wife and three daughters, hiking, mountain biking, and inventing when I am not working.
Age:55
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Paul-ya
Languages:English
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
OASIS Sports Medical Group:Fellowship
State University of New York, Stony Brook:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Knee arthroscopy
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery
- Meniscal tear
- Orthopedic surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497751457
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Pallia, MD, accepts 52 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.4
30 ratings
Patient ratings
Patient reviews
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Christopher Pallia, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Pallia, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Christopher Pallia, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Pallia, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.