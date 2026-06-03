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Christopher S. Pallia, MD

4.4

34 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Ortho 1 Medical Group

619-435-7282

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 230
Coronado, CA 92118

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Location and phone

  1. Ortho 1 Medical Group

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 230
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-435-7282

About Christopher S. Pallia, MD

I felt that my engineering background, understanding of 3D visual-spatial relationships and perfectionistic tendencies fit very well with the specialty of orthopedic surgery. I approach every patient as an individual and look at each problem as important. My goal is not just to relieve pain but to maximize function, through non-operative techniques as well as through surgical correction. I apply a high level of expectation to myself and treat everyone with the utmost courtesy and professionalism. I continually acquire new knowledge and skills, and use all the latest techniques and equipment. My degree in bioengineering has provided me with a unique appreciation of the structure and function of the human body. Additionally, my sub-specialty training and certification in arthroscopy and sports medicine provided me with a foundation for properly treating injured and degenerative joints. Helping all of my patients achieve their goals in life offers me a great sense of satisfaction. I enjoy spending time with my wife and three daughters, hiking, mountain biking, and inventing when I am not working.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Paul-ya

Education

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
OASIS Sports Medical Group: Fellowship
State University of New York, Stony Brook: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497751457

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Christopher S. Pallia, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.4

34 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.4

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.4

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.3

Provider included you in decisions

4.4

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.3

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Thanks for the help.

Verified Patient

April 1, 2026

1.8

His patient skills are horrible. No respect. Spoke demeaning to me, didn't seem interested.

Verified Patient

March 20, 2026

5.0

I was informed all along the way which helped me stay calm and confident in my time of need.

Verified Patient

March 19, 2026

5.0

Meticulous! Very attentive.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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