About Christopher Pallia, MD

I felt that my engineering background, understanding of 3D visual-spatial relationships and perfectionistic tendencies fit very well with the specialty of orthopedic surgery. I approach every patient as an individual and look at each problem as important. My goal is not just to relieve pain but to maximize function, through non-operative techniques as well as through surgical correction. I apply a high level of expectation to myself and treat everyone with the utmost courtesy and professionalism. I continually acquire new knowledge and skills, and use all the latest techniques and equipment. My degree in bioengineering has provided me with a unique appreciation of the structure and function of the human body. Additionally, my sub-specialty training and certification in arthroscopy and sports medicine provided me with a foundation for properly treating injured and degenerative joints. Helping all of my patients achieve their goals in life offers me a great sense of satisfaction. I enjoy spending time with my wife and three daughters, hiking, mountain biking, and inventing when I am not working.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Paul-ya

Languages: English

Education Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

OASIS Sports Medical Group : Fellowship

State University of New York, Stony Brook : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



