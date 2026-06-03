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David A. Reynaldo, MD

4.9

305 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3189

About David A. Reynaldo, MD

Age: 59
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1386657187

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David A. Reynaldo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

305 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

As always, Dr Reynaldo genuinely listened and provided great explanations of all the options pertinent to my care

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Reynaldo Is an Amazing Doctor! He listened to all of my concerns and offered real solutions that helped me very much! He is patient and compassionate and I would definitely recommend him. I truly appreciate his kindness!

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Reynaldo is outstanding!

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Reynaldo is a wonderful physician. He cares about you, addresses your concern, gives research based advice and is very proactive with preventative care. He is the best!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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