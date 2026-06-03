Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189
About David A. Reynaldo, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1386657187
Insurance plans accepted
David A. Reynaldo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
305 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
As always, Dr Reynaldo genuinely listened and provided great explanations of all the options pertinent to my care
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Reynaldo Is an Amazing Doctor! He listened to all of my concerns and offered real solutions that helped me very much! He is patient and compassionate and I would definitely recommend him. I truly appreciate his kindness!
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Reynaldo is outstanding!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Reynaldo is a wonderful physician. He cares about you, addresses your concern, gives research based advice and is very proactive with preventative care. He is the best!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David A. Reynaldo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.