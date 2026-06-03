Dr Reynaldo is a wonderful physician. He cares about you, addresses your concern, gives research based advice and is very proactive with preventative care. He is the best!

Dr Reynaldo Is an Amazing Doctor! He listened to all of my concerns and offered real solutions that helped me very much! He is patient and compassionate and I would definitely recommend him. I truly appreciate his kindness!

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.