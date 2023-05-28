Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
About David Reynaldo, MD
Dr. Reynaldo currently treats patients 18 years and under.
Age:56
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1386657187
Insurance plans accepted
David Reynaldo, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
247 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
David Reynaldo is by far the best GP I have had in my whole life. On a different planet!
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Reynaldo is AWESOME!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
He is caring and helpful.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I like Dr Reinaldo
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
David Reynaldo, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Reynaldo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
