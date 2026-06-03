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Douglas J. Darlin, MD

4.9

389 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Urology

619-397-3283
Fax: 619-397-3174

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Urology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3283
    Fax: 619-397-3174

Care schedule

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About Douglas J. Darlin, MD

The satisfaction of a well-cared for patient is a reward that always exceeds the effort.

Age: 69
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male

Education

Loyola University: Medical School
Kaiser Foundation Hospital: Internship
Kaiser Foundation Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1851301287

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Douglas J. Darlin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

389 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Explain everything where I could understand

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Since the first time , I met him . I really liked him . He has a very good attitude, he is super professional and attentive vey down to earth easy to talk to. I felt vey comfortable about his experience as a doctor.

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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