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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Urology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3283
Fax: 619-397-3174
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
The satisfaction of a well-cared for patient is a reward that always exceeds the effort.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1851301287
Douglas J. Darlin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
389 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Explain everything where I could understand
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Since the first time , I met him . I really liked him . He has a very good attitude, he is super professional and attentive vey down to earth easy to talk to. I felt vey comfortable about his experience as a doctor.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas J. Darlin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas J. Darlin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Douglas J. Darlin, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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