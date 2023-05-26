Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Douglas Darlin, MD
The satisfaction of a well-cared for patient is a reward that always exceeds the effort.
Age:66
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loyola University:Medical School
Kaiser Foundation Hospital:Internship
Kaiser Foundation Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1851301287
Ratings and reviews
4.9
212 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
As always the very kind and professional dr.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Always recommend Dr. Darlin.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Doctor discussed probable outcomes and choices I might have.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Darlin is one of the best . I've had many doctors.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Douglas Darlin, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Darlin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
