Dyson Hamner, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Upper extremity
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6684

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Dyson Hamner, MD

My goal is to help people return to an active lifestyle.
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic:
 Fellowship
Harvard Medical School:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1508979501
Dyson Hamner, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

4.9
156 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Both Ashley and Dr. Hamner were very thoughtful, respectful, and informative. They helped diagnose my issues and answer any questions I had.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hamner is the best!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hamner was great! He listened to me and made me part of the decision process.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Incredible doctor and all of the staff also incredible.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dyson Hamner, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dyson Hamner, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
