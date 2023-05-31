Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 Both Ashley and Dr. Hamner were very thoughtful, respectful, and informative. They helped diagnose my issues and answer any questions I had.

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Hamner is the best!

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Hamner was great! He listened to me and made me part of the decision process.