Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Dyson L. Hamner, MD
My goal is to help people return to an active lifestyle.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Fracture management
- Knee reconstruction
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Rotator cuff repair
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508979501
Insurance plans accepted
Dyson L. Hamner, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
149 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Hamner is always very thorough.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hamner repaired my shoulder 6 months ago, and I am very happy with the results.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
We were not rushed and they were able to answers all our concerns
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
They listened and we were not rushed with our questions and concerns
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dyson L. Hamner, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.