Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Dyson Hamner, MD
My goal is to help people return to an active lifestyle.
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic:Fellowship
Harvard Medical School:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Fracture management
- Knee reconstruction
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Rotator cuff repair
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1508979501
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Dyson Hamner, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
156 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Both Ashley and Dr. Hamner were very thoughtful, respectful, and informative. They helped diagnose my issues and answer any questions I had.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hamner is the best!
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hamner was great! He listened to me and made me part of the decision process.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Incredible doctor and all of the staff also incredible.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dyson Hamner, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dyson Hamner, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
