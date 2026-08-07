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Dyson L. Hamner, MD

4.9

149 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6503
    Fax: 858-874-0715

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Dyson L. Hamner, MD

My goal is to help people return to an active lifestyle.

In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic: Fellowship
Harvard Medical School: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1508979501

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dyson L. Hamner, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

149 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Hamner is always very thorough.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hamner repaired my shoulder 6 months ago, and I am very happy with the results.

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

We were not rushed and they were able to answers all our concerns

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

They listened and we were not rushed with our questions and concerns

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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