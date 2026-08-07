About Dyson L. Hamner, MD

My goal is to help people return to an active lifestyle.

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male



Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic : Fellowship

Harvard Medical School : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.