Edward Huynh, MD

Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
    8010 Frost St.
    Second and Third Floors
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6622
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-644-6770

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
8010 Frost St.
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience. It is a privilege for me to help guide each patient and their family through the complex decisions that need to be made after diagnosis. It is my job to help patients understand their condition and all their treatment options. It is gratifying to see the expression on a patient's face after they have gained the knowledge, understanding and insight into their illness that they did not have before we met. It is also rewarding to see patients after they have completed their therapy and regain their sense of happiness, hope and well-being. My goal is to empower each patient with the knowledge and understanding to enable them to fully participate in the decision process of their care. I treat each and every patient with the respect and dignity they deserve. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, bicycling and swimming. Most importantly, I love spending time with my wife and two boys.
 48
 2010
 Male
 Win
English, Spanish, Vietnamese
Education
New York Medical College:
 Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Areas of focus
1770501769
FollowMyHealth

4.9
118 ratings
May 25, 2023
Dr. Huynh is the best. He listened to me and explains things well. I am so grateful.
May 16, 2023
*Dr. Huynh paid very close attention to my concerns & questions.
April 28, 2023
He was assuring, a great listener and showed me evidence of his conclusions. I could tell I was in the best of hands, he arranged next appts quickly
April 3, 2023
Would recommend *Dr. Huynh without reservation.
Over 50 recognitions
Edward Huynh, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Huynh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
