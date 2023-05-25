About Edward Huynh, MD

Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience. It is a privilege for me to help guide each patient and their family through the complex decisions that need to be made after diagnosis. It is my job to help patients understand their condition and all their treatment options. It is gratifying to see the expression on a patient's face after they have gained the knowledge, understanding and insight into their illness that they did not have before we met. It is also rewarding to see patients after they have completed their therapy and regain their sense of happiness, hope and well-being. My goal is to empower each patient with the knowledge and understanding to enable them to fully participate in the decision process of their care. I treat each and every patient with the respect and dignity they deserve. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, bicycling and swimming. Most importantly, I love spending time with my wife and two boys.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Win

Languages: English , Spanish , Vietnamese

Education New York Medical College : Medical School

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1770501769