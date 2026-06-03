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Edward P. Huynh, MD

4.9

185 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809

8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-6622
    Fax: 858-939-6809

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6770
    Fax: 619-644-6775

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

8010 Frost St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Edward P. Huynh, MD

Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience. It is a privilege for me to help guide each patient and their family through the complex decisions that need to be made after diagnosis. It is my job to help patients understand their condition and all their treatment options. It is gratifying to see the expression on a patient's face after they have gained the knowledge, understanding and insight into their illness that they did not have before we met. It is also rewarding to see patients after they have completed their therapy and regain their sense of happiness, hope and well-being. My goal is to empower each patient with the knowledge and understanding to enable them to fully participate in the decision process of their care. I treat each and every patient with the respect and dignity they deserve. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, bicycling and swimming. Most importantly, I love spending time with my wife and two boys.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Win
Languages: Spanish, Vietnamese

Education

New York Medical College: Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1770501769

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Edward P. Huynh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

185 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Huyn answered all my questions and concerns. Very supportive about my care and I really appreciate all his efforts and great works

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

I always tell my friends how great the doctors, nurses, and staff is.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr Huhyn was excellent!

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Dr Huynh always good explain and answer all concerns and questions. Very satisfied on how he's treating me

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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