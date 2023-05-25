Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Edward Huynh, MD
Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience. It is a privilege for me to help guide each patient and their family through the complex decisions that need to be made after diagnosis. It is my job to help patients understand their condition and all their treatment options. It is gratifying to see the expression on a patient's face after they have gained the knowledge, understanding and insight into their illness that they did not have before we met. It is also rewarding to see patients after they have completed their therapy and regain their sense of happiness, hope and well-being. My goal is to empower each patient with the knowledge and understanding to enable them to fully participate in the decision process of their care. I treat each and every patient with the respect and dignity they deserve. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, bicycling and swimming. Most importantly, I love spending time with my wife and two boys.
Age:48
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Win
Languages:English, Spanish, Vietnamese
Education
New York Medical College:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
NPI
1770501769
Insurance plans accepted
Edward Huynh, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
118 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Huynh is the best. He listened to me and explains things well. I am so grateful.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Huynh paid very close attention to my concerns & questions.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
He was assuring, a great listener and showed me evidence of his conclusions. I could tell I was in the best of hands, he arranged next appts quickly
Verified PatientApril 3, 2023
5.0
Would recommend *Dr. Huynh without reservation.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Edward Huynh, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Huynh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
