Ultraprocessed foods linked to colorectal cancer in men
A new study links men who consumed high rates of ultraprocessed foods to a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
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Friday
Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience. It is a privilege for me to help guide each patient and their family through the complex decisions that need to be made after diagnosis. It is my job to help patients understand their condition and all their treatment options. It is gratifying to see the expression on a patient's face after they have gained the knowledge, understanding and insight into their illness that they did not have before we met. It is also rewarding to see patients after they have completed their therapy and regain their sense of happiness, hope and well-being. My goal is to empower each patient with the knowledge and understanding to enable them to fully participate in the decision process of their care. I treat each and every patient with the respect and dignity they deserve. In my spare time I enjoy surfing, bicycling and swimming. Most importantly, I love spending time with my wife and two boys.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1770501769
Edward P. Huynh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
185 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Huyn answered all my questions and concerns. Very supportive about my care and I really appreciate all his efforts and great works
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
I always tell my friends how great the doctors, nurses, and staff is.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr Huhyn was excellent!
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Dr Huynh always good explain and answer all concerns and questions. Very satisfied on how he's treating me
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward P. Huynh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Edward P. Huynh, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A new study links men who consumed high rates of ultraprocessed foods to a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer.
After being diagnosed with lung cancer, Darlene chose to participate in a clinical trial to help researchers and future patients.
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