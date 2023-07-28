Colon cancer treatment

When facing a diagnosis of colorectal cancer or anal cancer, you need a comprehensive, expert care team working together to provide you with the latest advances and treatments. You also need a team that knows you as an individual and supports you and your loved ones through every step.

At Sharp Cancer Institute, we draw on the vast expertise of our highly experienced care team to treat even the most complex colorectal cancers. Our cancer program is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you and your loved ones can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care, close to home.

We also offer second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.