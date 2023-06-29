At Sharp, we're here to focus on you. We understand that your colon cancer diagnosis does not define you but can still feel overwhelming. We know the challenges you're facing — and we're here to help you through each one.

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, our dedicated caregivers provide the latest technology. We know that every moment matters, and that's why our highly skilled team of oncologists and colon cancer experts is here to focus on your individual needs.

Where compassion meets technology

We lead the charge in colon cancer care, and we're nationally recognized for it. We offer a variety of advanced radiation techniques and procedures, including:

Chemotherapy

Accuray Radixact System

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Single-site robotic surgery

A skilled colon cancer treatment team, committed to you

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. That means involving you in your care and never losing sight of what's important to you. We do more than just treat your disease — our committed team of oncologists, radiologists, patient navigators and colorectal surgeons tailor their care to you.

Here, you'll receive support every step of the way for you and your family — including resources for cancer patients. We're ready to provide you with the kind of exceptional care that so many San Diegans have come to count on.