Choose the San Diego doctor who's right for you.
When facing a diagnosis of colorectal cancer or anal cancer, you need a comprehensive, expert care team working together to provide you with the latest advances and treatments. You also need a team that knows you as an individual and supports you and your loved ones through every step.
At Sharp Cancer Institute, we draw on the vast expertise of our highly experienced care team to treat even the most complex colorectal cancers. Our cancer program is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you and your loved ones can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care, close to home.
We also offer second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
Contact us for help in scheduling an appointment with a colorectal cancer specialist at Sharp.
Our highly skilled team of oncologists and colorectal cancer experts is here to focus on your individual needs.
Gastroenterologists who identify cancer via colonoscopy or other colorectal screenings
Surgeons who specialize in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted colon cancer surgery
Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy
Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy
Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up
Registered dietitians and nutritionists who understand the nutrients your body needs during colon cancer treatment, and who can recommend dietary changes to help you manage side effects
Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience
Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing other cancers as well as family members’ risk of developing cancer
And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss diagnosis and your individualized approach to treatment.
At Sharp, we offer the latest advances in colorectal cancer treatment.
Surgery — We offer colorectal cancer surgery using the latest techniques, including minimally invasive endoscopic procedures, which can be used to remove some polyps or tumors, and advanced robotic procedures, which provide greater precision and enhanced visibility compared to traditional surgical techniques.
Chemotherapy and immunotherapy — Medication that either targets cancer cells directly or harnesses your immune system to attack cancer cells.
Cold capping (scalp cooling) — This type of therapy may help minimize hair loss during chemotherapy treatment for eligible patients. It works by gently cooling the scalp before, during and after an infusion, helping protect hair follicles from the effects of chemotherapy.
Radiation therapy — Radiation that precisely targets cancerous tumors while protecting surrounding healthy tissue.
Clinical trials — Access to new therapies and treatments through our Clinical Trials Program.
Once you complete treatment, you can expect comprehensive, long-term monitoring, including routine colonoscopies and other radiology services.
Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:
Cancer support groups and resources
Connections to community assistance, including financial support
Integrative medicine therapies, such as massage and acupuncture
Translation services
Transportation assistance
Learning you have colorectal cancer can be an emotional and overwhelming experience. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.
We offer colon cancer treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.