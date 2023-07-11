Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8010 Frost St., Second and Third Floors, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Departments
- General Surgery
- Fax: 858-939-8360
- Vascular Lab
- Fax: 858-939-8360
- Urology
- Fax: 858-939-8376
- Patient Liaison
- Patient Financial Services
- Hematology and Oncology
Hours
|Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
|Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
8010 Frost St., Second and Third Floors San Diego, CA 92123
Parking
Parking is $4 for 0 to 4 hours. There is no validation for parking. ACE parking booth payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, check and cash. If you are unable to pay upon leaving, the ACE attendant will require you to fill out a form and you will be billed the parking fee. Unfortunately, we do not have an ATM in our building, so please be prepared with your method of payment.