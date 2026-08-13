Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.

Vascular care has moved to Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center, located at 8008 Frost St., San Diego, CA 92123.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North

Closed

- opens tomorrow 8:00 am

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

8010 Frost St., Second and Third Floors, San Diego, CA 92123

858-499-2600

Departments

General Surgery

Suite 224

858-939-8350

Hematology and Oncology

Suite 300

858-939-6622

Patient Financial Services

858-499-2410

Patient Liaison

619-585-4021

Urology

Suite 268

858-939-8372

Wound Clinic

Suite 224

858-939-8380

Hours

Hours

Closed

- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Location Hours
Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North

8010 Frost St., Second and Third Floors San Diego, CA 92123

Get directions

Parking

Parking is $4 for 0 to 4 hours. There is no validation for parking. ACE parking booth payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, check and cash. If you are unable to pay upon leaving, the ACE attendant will require you to fill out a form and you will be billed the parking fee. Unfortunately, we do not have an ATM in our building, so please be prepared with your method of payment.

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