Vascular care has moved to Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center, located at 8008 Frost St., San Diego, CA 92123.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
Closed- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8010 Frost St., Second and Third Floors, San Diego, CA 92123
Departments
General Surgery
Suite 224
Hematology and Oncology
Suite 300
Patient Financial Services
Patient Liaison
Urology
Suite 268
Wound Clinic
Suite 224
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am
Closed- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
8010 Frost St., Second and Third Floors San Diego, CA 92123Get directions
Parking
Parking is $4 for 0 to 4 hours. There is no validation for parking. ACE parking booth payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, check and cash. If you are unable to pay upon leaving, the ACE attendant will require you to fill out a form and you will be billed the parking fee. Unfortunately, we do not have an ATM in our building, so please be prepared with your method of payment.
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