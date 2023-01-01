Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
About Elizabeth Scott, MD
My goal is to provided high quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.
Age:68
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Louisiana State University:Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Creighton University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568540029
Insurance plans accepted
Elizabeth Scott, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elizabeth Scott, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Scott, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
