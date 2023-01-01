About Elizabeth Scott, MD

My goal is to provided high quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.

Age: 68

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Louisiana State University : Residency

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

Creighton University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1568540029