Provider Image

Elizabeth Scott, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 409
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-267-8313

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Elizabeth Scott, MD

My goal is to provided high quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.
Age:
 68
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Louisiana State University:
 Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
Creighton University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568540029
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Elizabeth Scott, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elizabeth Scott, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Scott, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.