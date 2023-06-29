Getting you better, faster

We offer minimally invasive treatments, including robotic surgery, which can swiftly treat your endometriosis and get you back to living the vibrant life you deserve.

What is endometriosis?

Women who have endometriosis develop endometrial tissue outside of the uterus (tissue that is normally inside the uterus). The tissue still responds to the regular hormonal cycle of the female body by building up and breaking down with the menstrual cycle, resulting in internal bleeding, inflammation, cysts and scar tissue.

The endometriosis scar tissue may also cause blockage in the pelvic area and organs, resulting in infertility or difficulty getting pregnant.

Endometriosis symptoms

Pelvic pain

Menstrual cramps

Abnormal or heavy menstrual flow

Gastrointestinal problems (diarrhea, constipation or nausea)

Painful urination and bowel movements during menstrual periods

Pain during sexual intercourse

Infertility or difficulty getting pregnant

Am I at risk for developing endometriosis?

While any woman may develop endometriosis, you may be at increased risk for the disease if you fall into any of the following categories:

You are Caucasian

You give birth for the first time after age 30

You have an abnormal uterus

You have first-degree relatives (mother, sister, daughter) with the disease

Endometriosis treatment

Surgical treatment options for endometriosis depend on your diagnosis; however, there are two main options:

Removal of endometrial tissue (best option if you want to have children)

Removal of reproductive organs (total or partial hysterectomy)

We can help you heal

Though a great option for all women suffering from endometriosis, minimally invasive surgery is especially promising for women who would like to have children in the future. With techniques like robotic surgery, the surgeon is able to make small precise movements to remove the tissue, preserving the delicate structures of the pelvis and decreasing the chance of future complications.

Robotic-assisted surgery also allows the surgeon better visualization of the anatomy, which is especially helpful with treating endometriosis.

The overall benefits robotic surgery include:

Fewer complications

Less blood loss and risk of infection

Significantly less pain and scarring

Shorter recovery time for a quicker return to normal activities

A less invasive surgery to get you back to your daily life

As opposed to traditional "open" surgery, minimally invasive techniques like robotic-assisted surgery require only a few small incisions. Surgeons then insert fine instruments that provide exceptional precision and control.

During robotic-assisted surgery, microscopic cameras allow the surgeons to view magnified 3-D images of the procedure from high-definition monitors.

Throughout the entire procedure, your surgeon has full control of the robotic movements and, along with your surgical team, is by your side at all times.