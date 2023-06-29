High-risk pregnancy programs

Care you can count on for high-risk pregnancy

From multiple births to chronic illness — there are many reasons why your doctor could label your pregnancy "high-risk." We know this can be an overwhelming diagnosis, and we're here to give both you and your baby the highest quality care.

Our women's care centers offer a wide range of perinatal services, top-notch facilities and compassionate, highly skilled specialists.

Performing more than 5,000 ultrasound scans each year

We understand the worries and concerns that come with a high-risk pregnancy, which is why our care teams treat each patient with an unparalleled level of care known as The Sharp Experience.

We have more affiliated perinatologists than anywhere else in San Diego — and we use state-of-the-art equipment to perform a range of diagnostic services from amniocentesis to DNA gene probe testing.

We diagnose and treat risks including:

Babies affected by growth

Birth defects

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Multiples (twins, triplets, etc.)

Pregnancy over age 40

Pregnant women with heart, lung or kidney problems or with diabetes

Preterm labor

Previous pregnancy loss

Seizure disorders

With you from diagnosis through delivery

If you're facing a high-risk pregnancy, we strive to make your care plan as easy as possible. Following a consultation with a perinatologist, most women return to their own obstetrician for prenatal care and delivery. But if you are in need of highly specialized assistance, your perinatologist will provide comprehensive care from diagnosis through delivery.

Beyond the bedside, we know you long for peace of mind in your pregnancy. And by putting you at the center of all we do, we help more women deliver happy, healthy babies.