Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Emelya M. Ahadian, MD
"The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head" – Sir William Osler. I became a physician due to my desire to help others. I always wanted a profession where I could challenge my mind and satisfy my eagerness to learn. As a medical doctor, one is a student for life, as without seeking knowledge you will become obsolete. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and spending time with my husband and three beautiful girls.
Education
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477561777
Insurance plans accepted
Emelya M. Ahadian, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
325 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Best doctor I've ever had.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Ahadian is always very attentive and listen of any of my question and concerns.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Ahadian is a very good doctor.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr. Ahadian is an exceptional doctor! She takes her time to ask and answer all questions. Very thorough and concerned about my heath, upcoming visits, exams and any lab or pending exams. She listens and explains the procedure including my thoughts and concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emelya M. Ahadian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.