Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Emelya Ahadian, MD
"The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head." - Sir William Osler I became a physician due to my desire to help others. I always wanted a profession where I could challenge my mind and satisfy my eagerness to learn. As a medical doctor, one is a student for life, as without seeking knowledge you will become obsolete. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and spending time with my husband and three beautiful girls.
Age:57
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi, Spanish
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477561777
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Emelya Ahadian, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
302 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Always wonderful.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ahadian was very nice and professional. Overall great experience after a few bad experiences with other doctors
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Ahadian. Thorough, professional, empathetic.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
3.8
Always have excellent visit with Dr Ahedian. Ver efficient medical Dr.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Emelya Ahadian, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emelya Ahadian, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Emelya Ahadian, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emelya Ahadian, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.