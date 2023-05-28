About Emelya Ahadian, MD

"The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head." - Sir William Osler I became a physician due to my desire to help others. I always wanted a profession where I could challenge my mind and satisfy my eagerness to learn. As a medical doctor, one is a student for life, as without seeking knowledge you will become obsolete. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and spending time with my husband and three beautiful girls.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Farsi , Spanish

Education Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency



Areas of focus Diabetes

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1477561777