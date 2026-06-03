About Emelya M. Ahadian, MD

"The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head" – Sir William Osler. I became a physician due to my desire to help others. I always wanted a profession where I could challenge my mind and satisfy my eagerness to learn. As a medical doctor, one is a student for life, as without seeking knowledge you will become obsolete. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and spending time with my husband and three beautiful girls.

Age: 60

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: Farsi , Spanish

Education Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency



Areas of focus Diabetes

Hypertension

Lab on premises

Preventive medicine

Women's health

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