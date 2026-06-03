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Emelya M. Ahadian, MD

4.8

325 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

Care schedule

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About Emelya M. Ahadian, MD

"The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head" – Sir William Osler. I became a physician due to my desire to help others. I always wanted a profession where I could challenge my mind and satisfy my eagerness to learn. As a medical doctor, one is a student for life, as without seeking knowledge you will become obsolete. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and spending time with my husband and three beautiful girls.

Age: 60
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi, Spanish

Education

Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Lab on premises
  • Preventive medicine
  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477561777

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Emelya M. Ahadian, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

325 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Best doctor I've ever had.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Ahadian is always very attentive and listen of any of my question and concerns.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Ahadian is a very good doctor.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr. Ahadian is an exceptional doctor! She takes her time to ask and answer all questions. Very thorough and concerned about my heath, upcoming visits, exams and any lab or pending exams. She listens and explains the procedure including my thoughts and concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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