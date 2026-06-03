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Erik F. Perkins, MD

4.9

200 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Neurology

858-621-4085
Fax: 858-621-4082

10672 Wexford St
Floor 2, Suite 255
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2222
    Fax: 858-521-2314

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Neurology

    10672 Wexford St
    Floor 2, Suite 255
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4085
    Fax: 858-621-4082

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Saturday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Neurology

10672 Wexford St

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Erik F. Perkins, MD

Neurologic disorders present special challenges to patients because they affect so many aspects of what define us a person: walking, talking, remembering and sleeping. These disorders can also occur suddenly like stroke or recurrently without warning like migraine and seizure. They require that we spend more time listening to, observing and communicating with patients and their families; this is the level of care my staff and I strive to provide. I spend most of my free time with my family. Since I have two young children, this involves a lot of running, playing and trips to Balboa Park, Birch Aquarium, San Diego Botanical Garden, Sea World, Poway Train Museum and Santee Lakes. I have also invested countless hours since I was pre-school age watching and actively supporting the Padres .

Age: 59
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Male

Education

University of Arizona: Medical School
Cornell Medical Center: Residency
Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center (Phoenix): Internship
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1881801413

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Erik F. Perkins, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

200 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr Perkins is the greatest neurologist of all time

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Very Nice and Speaks with such caring. Great doctor always makes us feel like he is on our side and is there for us with any concern

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

This was my first visit with Dr. Perkins. He was very thorough, and had read my previous history. Very personable

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Perkins always listens to my cares and concerns for my son.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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