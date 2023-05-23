About Erik Perkins, MD

Neurologic disorders present special challenges to patients because they affect so many aspects of what define us a person: walking, talking, remembering and sleeping. These disorders can also occur suddenly like stroke or recurrently without warning like migraine and seizure. They require that we spend more time listening to, observing and communicating with patients and their families; this is the level of care my staff and I strive to provide. I spend most of my free time with my family. Since I have two young children, this involves a lot of running, playing and trips to Balboa Park, Birch Aquarium, San Diego Botanical Garden, Sea World, Poway Train Museum and Santee Lakes. I have also invested countless hours since I was pre-school age watching and actively supporting the Chargers and Padres (there's always next year).

Age: 56

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Arizona : Medical School

Cornell Medical Center : Residency

Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center (Phoenix) : Internship

University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Alzheimer's disease

Ataxia

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyogram (EMG)

Epilepsy

Head injury

Headache

Multiple sclerosis

Nerve conduction studies

Parkinson's disease

Seizure disorders

Stroke

NPI 1881801413