Study finds COVID-19 pandemic caused accelerated brain aging
Researchers in Britain analyzed brain scans taken before and during the pandemic and found that the COVID-19 pandemic was detrimental to brain health.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Neurology
10672 Wexford St
Floor 2, Suite 255
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4085
Fax: 858-621-4082
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Neurology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Saturday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Neurology
10672 Wexford St
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Neurologic disorders present special challenges to patients because they affect so many aspects of what define us a person: walking, talking, remembering and sleeping. These disorders can also occur suddenly like stroke or recurrently without warning like migraine and seizure. They require that we spend more time listening to, observing and communicating with patients and their families; this is the level of care my staff and I strive to provide. I spend most of my free time with my family. Since I have two young children, this involves a lot of running, playing and trips to Balboa Park, Birch Aquarium, San Diego Botanical Garden, Sea World, Poway Train Museum and Santee Lakes. I have also invested countless hours since I was pre-school age watching and actively supporting the Padres .
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1881801413
Erik F. Perkins, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
200 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr Perkins is the greatest neurologist of all time
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Very Nice and Speaks with such caring. Great doctor always makes us feel like he is on our side and is there for us with any concern
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
This was my first visit with Dr. Perkins. He was very thorough, and had read my previous history. Very personable
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Perkins always listens to my cares and concerns for my son.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erik F. Perkins, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erik F. Perkins, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Erik F. Perkins, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.