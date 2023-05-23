Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Erik Perkins, MD
Neurologic disorders present special challenges to patients because they affect so many aspects of what define us a person: walking, talking, remembering and sleeping. These disorders can also occur suddenly like stroke or recurrently without warning like migraine and seizure. They require that we spend more time listening to, observing and communicating with patients and their families; this is the level of care my staff and I strive to provide. I spend most of my free time with my family. Since I have two young children, this involves a lot of running, playing and trips to Balboa Park, Birch Aquarium, San Diego Botanical Garden, Sea World, Poway Train Museum and Santee Lakes. I have also invested countless hours since I was pre-school age watching and actively supporting the Chargers and Padres (there's always next year).
Age:56
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Arizona:Medical School
Cornell Medical Center:Residency
Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center (Phoenix):Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Seizure disorders
- Stroke
NPI
1881801413
Insurance plans accepted
Erik Perkins, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
133 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I'm always speaking highly of Dr. Perkins. I appreciate him being honest about the treatments and their side effects. I appreciate that he listens to my concerns about certain medications and I feel like I had some say in what treatments would be best for ME.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Perkins has literally changed my life for the better. I cannot recommend him enough!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Perkins is professional, engaging and caring.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Love *Dr. Perkins! Have recommended him to many friends & family. I always feel like he listens and is sensible about solutions.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Erik Perkins, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erik Perkins, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
