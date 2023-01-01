Eugenia Jacobson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Eugenia Jacobson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Jacobson Pediatrics7910 Frost St
Suite 335
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Eugenia Jacobson, MD
My goal is to provide patients with excellent care and educate parents.
Age:68
In practice since:1997
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Russian
Education
Leningrad Pediatric Medical Institute (Russia):Medical School
White Memorial Medical Center:Internship
White Memorial Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Autism
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356416408
Insurance plans accepted
Eugenia Jacobson, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eugenia Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eugenia Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.