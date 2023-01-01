Provider Image

Eugenia Jacobson, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
  1. Jacobson Pediatrics
    7910 Frost St
    Suite 335
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-576-8010

About Eugenia Jacobson, MD

My goal is to provide patients with excellent care and educate parents.
Age:
 68
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Russian
Education
Leningrad Pediatric Medical Institute (Russia):
 Medical School
White Memorial Medical Center:
 Internship
White Memorial Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1356416408

Eugenia Jacobson, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

