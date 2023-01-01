About Eugenia Jacobson, MD

My goal is to provide patients with excellent care and educate parents.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Russian

Education Leningrad Pediatric Medical Institute (Russia) : Medical School

White Memorial Medical Center : Internship

White Memorial Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Adoption health care

Allergy testing

Asthma

Autism

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.