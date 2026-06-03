How fatherhood transforms physicians
From a better sense of understanding to a closer connection with patients, seven doctors share the benefits of being a dad.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Psychiatry
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1174570279
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fadi J. Nicolas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fadi J. Nicolas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Fadi J. Nicolas, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
From a better sense of understanding to a closer connection with patients, seven doctors share the benefits of being a dad.
Dr. Fadi Nicolas and Charles Westfall, LMFT, of Sharp McDonald Center explain three truths about marijuana that are not commonly known.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.