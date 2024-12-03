Marijuana, which is produced by the cannabis plant, is the most used federally illegal drug in the United States. Although it’s banned by the U.S. government, 24 states, including California, allow recreational marijuana use.

Marijuana can come in many forms, such as shredded or ground to be smoked. It can also be turned into an extract and used as a solid or liquid. Additionally, there are edible forms of marijuana, which are often found in brownies or gummies.

Although marijuana often appears in popular culture, many people might not know the significant risks of the drug. Dr. Fadi Nicolas, chief medical officer of Sharp Behavioral Health, and Charles Westfall, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center, provide insight.

1 Today’s marijuana is more potent than the marijuana of several decades ago. “Marijuana is made up of many chemicals,” says Dr. Nicolas. “Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the one that causes the feeling of being high, which alters a person’s mood or thoughts.” In 1995, the average amount of THC found in marijuana was 4%. By 2017, the percentage had increased to 17%. In oils or edibles, the amount can be up to 90%. “This can create issues with safety, as marijuana can impact a person’s memory, decision-making abilities and reaction time,” says Westfall. 2 Marijuana is a risk factor for psychosis. Although marijuana can promote feelings of calmness, it can also produce dangerous symptoms. In fact, marijuana is involved in approximately half of psychosis cases. “Psychosis is a mental health symptom in which a person has a break with reality,” says Dr. Nicolas. “It is characterized by hallucinations and paranoia.” About half of people who have psychosis from marijuana later develop schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. People who are genetically predisposed and teens who regularly use marijuana are at significantly higher risk. Heavy marijuana use is also linked to depression. “Many people may be used to hearing about alcohol or opioid addiction, but marijuana use disorder also exists,” says Westfall. “At Sharp McDonald Center, we treat patients whose lives have been severely impacted by an addiction to any of these substances.” Westfall adds that symptoms of marijuana use disorder include an inability to stop using despite negative consequences, personal challenges and relationship issues. Treatments include psychotherapy or medication. 3 Children and teens are especially susceptible to the adverse effects of marijuana. Marijuana can disturb the process of making healthy connections between nerve cells in a developing brain, thereby hurting a child’s or teen’s learning, coordination and control of emotions. “The human brain does not stop developing until a person reaches their mid- or late 20s,” says Dr. Nicolas. “One of the most important parts that need to fully mature is the prefrontal cortex, which helps us with planning, decision-making and problem-solving.” Westfall also says that marijuana — especially with a high amount of THC — can be dangerous to children. “Many kids are enticed by a gummy or brownie, but these often have higher concentrations of THC,” he says.” It doesn’t take a lot for a child to experience intoxication since their bodies are so small.” He adds that if adults choose to keep THC gummies — which often look like regular snacks and candies — in the house, they should be locked up with other medications to keep them out of the reach of children. Symptoms of marijuana intoxication include slurring, paranoia or difficulty breathing. A child suspected of intoxication should receive emergency medical care immediately.

