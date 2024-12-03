Are prebiotic sodas healthy?
With a lower sugar content and fewer calories compared to regular soda, prebiotic sodas can be part of a healthy and balanced diet.
Marijuana, which is produced by the cannabis plant, is the most used federally illegal drug in the United States. Although it’s banned by the U.S. government, 24 states, including California, allow recreational marijuana use.
Marijuana can come in many forms, such as shredded or ground to be smoked. It can also be turned into an extract and used as a solid or liquid. Additionally, there are edible forms of marijuana, which are often found in brownies or gummies.
Although marijuana often appears in popular culture, many people might not know the significant risks of the drug. Dr. Fadi Nicolas, chief medical officer of Sharp Behavioral Health, and Charles Westfall, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center, provide insight.
Learn more about substance use treatment; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
With a lower sugar content and fewer calories compared to regular soda, prebiotic sodas can be part of a healthy and balanced diet.
Being up to speed on seizures and how to deal with them can make life feel safer and less stressful.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.