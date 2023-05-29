Gordon Cheng, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Gordon Cheng, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Gordon Cheng, MD
I chose to pursue medicine because it offered me more personal satisfaction than my previous career in software. I truly love pediatrics. As a parent of two kids, I have experienced firsthand the thrills and challenges that come with parenthood. My goal for my patients is the same as for my own children — to optimize their health so they can achieve their dreams. In my spare time, I love exploring San Diego with my family, traveling, experiencing new foods and cultures and scuba diving.
Age:46
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:Residency
UC San Diego Medical Center:Internship
UC San Diego Medical Center:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eczema
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1740540558
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Gordon Cheng, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
165 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Cheng always listens to our concerns and is very thorough in his evaluation. He asks a lot of questions to try to help determine what is going on and what my son might have.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
We love Dr Cheng!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Doctor was amazing. He took time to explain everything, answered all my questions and was very polite and patient. My son enjoyed this visit and loved his doctor. I would highly recommend him.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I recommended Dr Cheng to my niece
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gordon Cheng, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gordon Cheng, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gordon Cheng, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gordon Cheng, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.