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Gordon C. Cheng, MD

4.9

76 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(newborns only)

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Schedule an appointment

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

About Gordon C. Cheng, MD

I chose to pursue medicine because it offered me more personal satisfaction than my previous career in software. I truly love pediatrics. As a parent of two kids, I have experienced firsthand the thrills and challenges that come with parenthood. My goal for my patients is the same as for my own children — to optimize their health so they can achieve their dreams. In my spare time, I love exploring San Diego with my family, traveling, experiencing new foods and cultures and scuba diving.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male
Languages: Mandarin

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center: Residency
UC San Diego Medical Center: Internship
UC San Diego Medical Center: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1740540558

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gordon C. Cheng, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

76 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Cheng is amazing! He is very thorough, efficient, and a great listener. I especially appreciate his care and concern for my postpartum mental health in addition to caring for my baby.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Choosing Dr. Cheng as our pediatrician has been one of the best decisions I've made for my kids. I know they are in the best of hands with someone who really knows his stuff and genuinely cares about my kids' well-being. Despite his ever-humble protests, Dr. Cheng is without a doubt one of the best doctors at Sharp Rees-Stealy.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr Cheng is wonderful and we are so grateful to have him! So caring and patient.

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

Always a top notch experience with Dr. Cheng. His thoroughness and dedication are second to none.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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