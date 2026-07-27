Gordon C. Cheng, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Gordon C. Cheng, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-262-8668
About Gordon C. Cheng, MD
I chose to pursue medicine because it offered me more personal satisfaction than my previous career in software. I truly love pediatrics. As a parent of two kids, I have experienced firsthand the thrills and challenges that come with parenthood. My goal for my patients is the same as for my own children — to optimize their health so they can achieve their dreams. In my spare time, I love exploring San Diego with my family, traveling, experiencing new foods and cultures and scuba diving.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Eczema
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1740540558
Insurance plans accepted
Gordon C. Cheng, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
76 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Cheng is amazing! He is very thorough, efficient, and a great listener. I especially appreciate his care and concern for my postpartum mental health in addition to caring for my baby.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Choosing Dr. Cheng as our pediatrician has been one of the best decisions I've made for my kids. I know they are in the best of hands with someone who really knows his stuff and genuinely cares about my kids' well-being. Despite his ever-humble protests, Dr. Cheng is without a doubt one of the best doctors at Sharp Rees-Stealy.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr Cheng is wonderful and we are so grateful to have him! So caring and patient.
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Always a top notch experience with Dr. Cheng. His thoroughness and dedication are second to none.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gordon C. Cheng, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.