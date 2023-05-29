About Gordon Cheng, MD

I chose to pursue medicine because it offered me more personal satisfaction than my previous career in software. I truly love pediatrics. As a parent of two kids, I have experienced firsthand the thrills and challenges that come with parenthood. My goal for my patients is the same as for my own children — to optimize their health so they can achieve their dreams. In my spare time, I love exploring San Diego with my family, traveling, experiencing new foods and cultures and scuba diving.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education UC San Diego Medical Center : Residency

UC San Diego Medical Center : Internship

UC San Diego Medical Center : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Eczema

Preventive medicine

NPI 1740540558